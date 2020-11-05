The SteelDrivers drive in for pair of benefit concerts

When avalanche COVID-19 struck, life for many froze on the spot.
That included Johnson City’s Down Home.
“We’ve not been open since March 13,” said Ed Snodderly, owner of the Down Home.
Enter creativity: presenting “For the Love of The Down Home,” a pair of drive-in concerts to benefit the long-beloved live music venue. Offered by the Down Home and Visit Johnson City, The SteelDrivers play a drive-in concert at The Mall in Johnson City on Sunday. Scott Miller drives up for a drive-in show on Dec. 6.
“Both are at 4 p.m.,” Snodderly said. “Both are $100 per car. It’s a suggested $100 donation with a capacity of five people per car.”
Not so funny thing about COVID closures. Despite the Down Home’s darkened stage and empty seats, bills continue to flow in at a rate that’s steady.
“These drive-in shows can help us to sustain, to pay some bills — power bills, utility bills,” Snodderly said. “It can help us to keep surviving.”
Like brick and mortar dominoes, venues large and small as well as hallowed and new have steadily fallen nationwide in the midst of the pandemic. A staple since 1976, Snodderly does not want to witness such a fate for the Down Home.
“Also, I’m trying to bring music to our community as we’ve always done,” he said. “We’re really happy to be bringing The SteelDrivers and Scott Miller.”
The SteelDrivers won a Grammy for its 2015 album, “The Muscle Shoals Recordings.” By then, nearly a decade followed the band’s much-ballyhooed debut. The Tri-Cities were among the first to hear the wondrous band.
“I think the Down Home was their second gig,” Snodderly said. “We have a good history with The SteelDrivers.”
Since their debut album in 2008, three distinct yet sonically and lyrically focused versions of the band followed.
“The initial reason to get together was that a lot of us hadn’t played bluegrass in years,” co-founding member Mike Fleming said in 2014. “We were going to do covers, but then Mike (Henderson) and Chris (Stapleton) put in some of their original songs that country radio didn’t want any part of.”
Tunes including the bluegrass boundary pushing “Drinkin’ Dark Whiskey” generated near-instant stardom for The SteelDrivers. Frankly, audiences went nuts over the blue-eyed soul bluegrassers. But then Stapleton exited the band in 2010.
“When Chris left, that was a tough one,” Fleming said.
Henderson left a year later. Gary Nichols stepped up to replace Stapleton. Part three of the band followed when equally leather-lunged Kelvin Damrell replaced Nichols.
“I like their blending of bluegrass with everything else — blues, rock ’n’ roll,” Snodderly said. “They’re a great bluegrass band. They’re a great blues band. They’re a great rock ’n’ roll band. People love them.”
Snodderly paused.
Numerous enclosed venues in Johnson City and Bristol have staged live performances throughout the summer onslaught of COVID-19. Yet more haven’t than have.
In addition to running the Down Home, Snodderly’s a longtime musician. Pain, it’s palpable, particularly as bills mount and live shows inside his venue remain absent. Ultimately, he wants to hear steady streams of melodies performed for people who love them.
“It’s just about the music,” Snodderly said.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
