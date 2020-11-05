The SteelDrivers drive in for pair of benefit concerts

If You Go

» What: For the Love of The Down Home: The SteelDrivers Drive-In Show

» Who: The SteelDrivers

» When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

» Where: The Mall at Johnson City, 2011 N. Roan St., Johnson City

» Admission: $100 suggested donation per car (five people per car, max)

» Info: 423-929-9822

» Web, audio and video: www.thesteeldrivers.com

» And: www.downhome.com