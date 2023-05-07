We lost one of the best singer-songwriters of all time this past week.

The great Gordon Lightfoot met the same fate as the crew he so eloquently sang about in “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”

Lightfoot's final “Sundown” arrived at age 84.

Like others, I was a casual fan of classics like “Carefree Highway.”

But I dug deeper to find “Black Day in July” and “Early Morning Rain.”

I learned to play “If You Could Read My Mind” on piano.

Before long, I was spending whatever I could to collect virtually anything this guy released between 1965 and 1975 — a peak period when, I dare say, Lightfoot released one golden nugget after another.

Every last song on every album in that era is worth discovering.

By the late ‘70s, it was a little different story — and definitely in the ‘80s when Lightfoot, like so many others, tried to adapt to a world gone stupid for synthesizers.

No — just give me Gordon and his guitar.

About a decade ago, I got a chance to chat with Lightfoot just before he made an appearance at Bristol, Tennessee, to play a show at Viking Hall Civic Center.

By then, in his mid-70s, Lightfoot was a frail guy with a weathered voice.

But for the “Rainy Day People” in the audience, like my daughter and me, he was alive. And we were witnessing our hero — even if his prime was past.

Discover this musician: He’s on line with Bob Dylan, John Denver, James Taylor, Jim Croce and even Jimmy Buffett as one of the greatest singer-songwriters to ever live.