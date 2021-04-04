Tennis Anyone?: St. Paul's Lyric presents new hope for theater this Easter

Today is Easter and the most important holiday in the Christian faith.
The resurrection of Jesus Christ is the story of rising from the dead.
It’s about hope and a new life.
That’s the message I always get from the folks in St. Paul, which never stops trying to reinvent itself as a recreation and cultural mecca on the Clinch River, where the ranches of Russell County meet the coalfields of Wise County in Southwest Virginia.
Coming up, you’ll find a show that promises to raise money to give new life to an old theater near the center of town.
St. Paul Tomorrow and The Lyric Project are presenting the comedy “Help Desk” online on April 8-12.
Daniel Stanley is the director for “Help Desk,” a cast member and also the creative force behind filming and editing.
Cast members are Jessica Necessary, Carey Watkins, David Maloney, Heather Marchant, Sherri Martin, Ben Mays, Kim Mays, Trey Stidham, Stephanie Wingler, Tony Watkins, Kathy Still, Alex Mays, Joey Carico, Neva Bryan, Tayler Bollin, and Kathy Stewart.
I haven’t seen it. But I can surely relate to the crazy plot: When you call the “Help Desk,” you’re looking for a solution — but your problems might just be beginning.
Here is more: Whether you’re getting shamed about your inability to log in, giving your credit card information to a scammer, or having serious conversations with a clown, customer service calls spiral into absurdity for the customers and employees alike in this hilarious comedy.
Get your tickets, and then watch the show anytime during the five days.
Tickets are $10 and support the Lyric Players and future productions.
For more, visit www.tinyurl.com/StPaulLyric.
Joe Tennis
