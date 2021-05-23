 Skip to main content
Tazewell students earn top honors in art contest
Tazewell students earn top honors in art contest

Spring Day

"Spring Day," created by Addison Quillen of Tazewell Intermediate School, won first place in the elementary division of the Virginia School Boards Association's Southwest Regional Art Contest.

 Contributed Photo

TAZEWELL, Va. ­— Two Tazewell County students won their division in the Virginia School Boards Association’s Southwest Regional Art Contest last month. Students from elementary, middle and high school levels submitted art, which was judged virtually by a panel prior to the regionwide school board meeting.

The first-place elementary school winner was Addison Quillen of Tazewell Intermediate School for her submission, “Spring Day.” In the middle school category, Isabella Lawson of Richlands Middle School won second place.

The VSBA Regional Art Contest began in 1989 to promote the artistic talents of Virginia’s public school students. The winning art has traditionally been framed and displayed in the VSBA office in Charlottesville and office of the state superintendent of public instruction in Richmond. This year, due to the virtual judging, the winning art will be displayed on the VSBA website at vsba.org.

