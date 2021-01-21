Tangible technology brings sci-fi spin to new exhibit

The show can be found in the United Company Contemporary Regional Gallery.

“It’s interactive,” Buchanan said. “There are two main interactive sculptures. The interactive works do not require touch, thus making the works COVID-friendly.”

The exhibit showcases moving projections by Fowler, Buchanan said. “A lot of aspects in this show seem tangible, as if you can hold them in your hand. There’s running water, small swimming fish and what appears to be flora and fauna in motion.”

Fowler’s sculptures are created to look as though they were found in the ruins of a dystopian society, straight from the pages of a science fiction novel, according to Buchanan.

In a release, Fowler said, “I choose to use ruins as a medium to spur contemplation; to think about the present and future from a different perspective. It’s a way of abstracting materials and forms to find truths otherwise buried. ... In a way, contemporary science fiction does this — it tells stories that are removed from our context, allowing us to better understand predicaments we face in the present.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.