Tangible technology brings sci-fi spin to new exhibit

ABINGDON, Va. — Anna Buchanan has spent nearly a year’s worth of work on one show at the William King Museum of Art.
On Tuesday, she laughed.
“It’s a year’s worth of work and planning,” said Buchanan, 25, curator of contemporary fine art and craft.
Buchanan has pieced together “Tangible: Where Art and Technology Converge,” using the art of Jordan Fowler, a 28-year-old artist from Northern Georgia.
Fowler was born at Rock Hill, South Carolina, just south of Charlotte, North Carolina, and works as a sculptor and multimedia artist, whose work “questions the roles of autonomy and tangibility,” Buchanan said.
“His work is a product of considering the role that technology plays in our society,” Buchanan said. “So he combines traditional welding techniques with contemporary computer science to create the interactive and conceptual works of art that echo the ruins of a science fiction world.”
Buchanan has pieced together 20 objects for this show, which opens Feb. 1 and runs through May 9.
Fowler is conducting a tour of the show at 2 p.m. May 9 — Mother’s Day.
No reception is being held for the show, due to coronavirus concerns, Buchanan said.
The show can be found in the United Company Contemporary Regional Gallery.
“It’s interactive,” Buchanan said. “There are two main interactive sculptures. The interactive works do not require touch, thus making the works COVID-friendly.”
The exhibit showcases moving projections by Fowler, Buchanan said. “A lot of aspects in this show seem tangible, as if you can hold them in your hand. There’s running water, small swimming fish and what appears to be flora and fauna in motion.”
Fowler’s sculptures are created to look as though they were found in the ruins of a dystopian society, straight from the pages of a science fiction novel, according to Buchanan.
In a release, Fowler said, “I choose to use ruins as a medium to spur contemplation; to think about the present and future from a different perspective. It’s a way of abstracting materials and forms to find truths otherwise buried. ... In a way, contemporary science fiction does this — it tells stories that are removed from our context, allowing us to better understand predicaments we face in the present.”
