49 Winchester

Welcome home, fellers.

They’ve been across the country and across the pond. In the coming months, they plan to do so again. But for now, more precisely on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, it’s welcome home time for 49 Winchester. Castlewood’s favorite sons play Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee, for what should be two of the year’s more memorable shows.

With Isaac Gibson singing lead, the virile strength of 49 Winchester’s songs catapulted them into America’s ring of today’s best bands. They’re heavyweights. Songs memorable and lyrics loaded with right hooks, yes, fortune does favor the bold. Astride epics including “Russell County Line” and “Damn Darlin’,” 49 Winchester makes waves as the world’s finest example of Appalachian rock. Period.

If You Go

Who: 49 Winchester

When: Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $36.04-$93

Info: 423-274-8920

Web, audio and video: https://49winchester.com

Bristol Bluegrass Spring Fest

Banjos on parade. And fiddles. Mandolins, too. Guitars at the ready while driven with voices high and quite lonesome.

Yeah, buddy, it’s bluegrass time in Bristol. The 8th Annual James Wimmer Bristol Bluegrass Spring Fest lands upon us on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1. Venture to Delta Bristol by Marriott just off exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia. That’s the site formerly known as the Holiday Inn.

The Grascals headline Friday. Legendary Larry Sparks spearheads Saturday. Bluegrass heaven rises to shine for two nights in Bristol. There’s titan-voiced Russell Moore leading IIIrd Tyme Out. Can’t miss Ralph Stanley II driving The Clinch Mountain Boys. Oh, and never forget the unforgettably traditional styles of Junior Sisk and Kody Norris. Hard to the iron stout core, if you love bluegrass, then Bristol Bluegrass Spring Fest is the place to be this weekend.

If You Go

What: 8th Annual James Wimmer Bristol Bluegrass Spring Fest

Who: Friday: The Grascals, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys, and The Gospel Plowboys; Saturday: Larry Sparks, Junior Sisk Band, Lonesome River Band, The Kody Norris Show, and The Gospel Plowboys

When: Friday, March 31 at 2 p.m. and Saturday, April 1 at 1 p.m.

Where: Delta Bristol by Marriott, 3135 Linden Dr., Bristol, Va.

Admission: $120 reserved two-days, $80 general admission two-days; Friday general admission, $40, Saturday general admission, $45

Info: 276-466-4100

Web, audio and video: https://mountainheritagemusic.com

Jake Dwyer Band

Ride shotgun alongside Jake Dwyer’s new album, new songs, and a sound meant to make one think.

Gas up and go to The Hideaway in Johnson City on Saturday, April 1. Listen for the Jake Dwyer Band to pull up and unload a batch of new songs from his new six-song EP, “Driving Thoughts.” Yep, it’s an album release show.

Recorded in Jonesborough, Dwyer’s album plows deeply personal terrain. Cloaks of psychedelia permeate surfaces spread through layers of rock ’n’ roll. Meanwhile, as if bubbling under the surface, Dwyer emerges with themes pointed and lyrics sharp with songs such as “Bitter” and “Hard Passion.” On one level, it’s stoner rock. Yet through clouds of flourishes considerable slabs of substance make Dwyer’s album memorable and worthy of acclaim.

If You Go

Who: Jake Dwyer Band, Donnie and the Dry Heavers, and Cliff B. Worsham

When: Saturday, April 1 at 10 p.m.

Where: The Hideaway, 235 E. Main St., Johnson City

Admission: $7

Info: 423-926-3896

Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/jakedwyerband/

Music Notes

Marcy Playground will play Paramount Bristol on Tuesday, June 13, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 31, at noon. Prices range from $30.03 to $64.

With links to Minnesota and New York, Marcy Playground emerged in the aftermath of Nirvana to grace rock’s alt rock landscape with muted tones of passion. They became stars thanks to 1997’s “Sex and Candy.” The song’s Prozac-paced melody envelopes lustful lyrics that ooze sinfully-laced innuendo and desire.

Marcy Playground scored a million-selling album and instant notoriety on America’s rock and pop platforms. And it was thanks to one song, “Sex and Candy.” The band never replicated the feat, but 25-plus years later, they’re rocking onward to those savory sounds.

For more information on Marcy Playground visit www.marcyplayground.net. For more details on their show and others at the Paramount, call 423-274-8920 or check out https://paramountbristol.org.

Meanwhile, over at The Cameo Theater, a pair of stunners in June and another twosome in July warrant fervent attention. First, Vixen vamps The Cameo on Saturday, June 17. Tickets are on sale now for $49.98 through $69.98 to see the pioneering all-female hair metal band whose roots may not be blonde but they do reach to 1980.

One week later, sacred steel progenitor Robert Randolph twangs The Cameo on Saturday, June 24. Seats range from $39.50 to $49.50 to see Randolph mesmerize.

Buzz buzz anyone? They looked like bumble bees in yellow and black during their 1980s origin. Stryper, Christian metal leaders who nearly created the subgenre, look to sting The Cameo on Sunday, July 16. Honey of a deal tickets start at $62.50 and culminate at $79.50

One night later, guitar impresario Tommy Emmanuel plays The Cameo on Monday, July 17. All sorts of opportunities exist for fans of the wildly gifted musician. Tickets start at $42.50 and scale to $66.50.

For more information on shows at The Cameo, call 276-296-1234 or visit https://thecametheater.com.

Blues guitar dynamo Joe Bonamassa leads this week’s free MP3 downloads. Grab an entire album download at https://jbonamassa.com. Sign up for Bonamassa’s free newsletter by supplying an email address. Momentarily thereafter, a link to download a free album will follow.