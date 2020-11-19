SHORT TAKES: Watch Hank Williams Jr. livestream Friday from Jackson, Wyoming

Take a tuneful pair on State Street last Friday. Under the bluest of skies, Bailey George and Jessica Stiles encamped on the Tennessee side of State Street with an armload of music to play. George played guitar, Stiles a washboard. George accentuated their rhythmic sounds with an occasional dose of harmonica and Jew’s harp.

Shiny quarters and crinkled dollar bills filled a tip jar at their feet. Songs including those of Charlie Poole filled their mouths, informed their fingers and inspired toes to tap and heads to rock to and fro. Call it history in the making, par for the course within Bristol standard time.

Around the corner, dressed in layers of raggedy coats, Fred Gentry sought the shadows of one of Bristol’s many buildings saved from the years-ago marauding of urban renewal. If he heard the music of George and Stiles, he didn’t let on. Gentry nodded in reply to a hello and shuffled on upon his atypical way.

Meanwhile, Eatz on Moore’s Mark Canty waited on a hot dog at Bristol’s beloved Corner Dog House. Business could be better, he said, but he hastened to comment that he couldn’t complain. Down the road and around the corner, Rev. William Reid prepared a Sunday sermon. A half-mile away, Mike Stephenson worked in the midst of producing yet another record inside his historic Classic Recording Studio.