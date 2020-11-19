SHORT TAKES: Watch Hank Williams Jr. livestream Friday from Jackson, Wyoming

Hank Williams Jr.
Newly inducted as a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Hank Williams Jr. prepares for a couple of personal firsts.
Watch as Bocephus performs his first-ever livestream Friday from the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar in Jackson, Wyoming. Watch “Once in a Lifetime: An Evening with Hank Williams Jr.,” his first performance as a hall of fame member via www.sessionslive.com. Tickets start at $20.
The only son of country icon Hank Williams, the man nicknamed Bocephus first took to the stage at the age of 8. A hit-maker by his late teens, Williams’ stardom scaled ever higher by the late 1970s and into the 1980s with such wild and wooly hits as “Family Tradition” and “All My Rowdy Friends are Coming Over Tonight.” Deep of voice and edgy of song, as with his late father, Williams stamped a brand of country that ignited a movement that continues today.
Malcolm Holcombe
From the shadows of North Carolina and life emerged several decades ago a national treasure by the name of Malcolm Holcombe.
His songs, like paintings from Picasso, peel back layers to reveal beating hearts and seething souls with an unflinching eye. Hear Holcombe explore his catalog during his streamed live Backyard Shed Series on Sunday. Check it out on his Facebook page.
Presented every third Sunday, this week’s Backyard Shed Series finds Holcombe digging into his album, “Down the River.” It’s an album of odes to the downtrodden. Issued in 2011, the album highlights Holcombe’s ragged voice and lyrics, which evoke times hard and life unforgiving. A Southern gothic glory, Holcombe weaves complexities on the level of William Faulkner had William Faulkner been born Appalachian poor and behind the eight ball.
Vince Gill and Amy Grant
Husbands meets wife, country meets gospel in the form of Vince Gill and Amy Grant.
See them live via online stream at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Presented by Camping World as part of his 10-week concert series, watch for free at www.campingworld.com/concert. Feeds also can be found on Camping World’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.
Gill first met Grant in 1993. Each singer was married, though not to each other. Seven years later and both of them single, they married in 2000. By then Grant was well established as a contemporary gospel crooner, Gill as a country singer. Together, they’ve occasionally recorded tunes that highlighted Gill’s high tenor and Grant’s impacting voice. Their livestream offers a low-key look into the famous pair doing that which they love as makers of legendary music.
Music Notes
Recent scenes from downtown Bristol read like the lyrics from a Tom T. Hall song. Much to observe, a great deal to love, while COVID-19 attacks relentlessly the folk of Bristol carry on as best they can.
Take a tuneful pair on State Street last Friday. Under the bluest of skies, Bailey George and Jessica Stiles encamped on the Tennessee side of State Street with an armload of music to play. George played guitar, Stiles a washboard. George accentuated their rhythmic sounds with an occasional dose of harmonica and Jew’s harp.
Shiny quarters and crinkled dollar bills filled a tip jar at their feet. Songs including those of Charlie Poole filled their mouths, informed their fingers and inspired toes to tap and heads to rock to and fro. Call it history in the making, par for the course within Bristol standard time.
Around the corner, dressed in layers of raggedy coats, Fred Gentry sought the shadows of one of Bristol’s many buildings saved from the years-ago marauding of urban renewal. If he heard the music of George and Stiles, he didn’t let on. Gentry nodded in reply to a hello and shuffled on upon his atypical way.
Meanwhile, Eatz on Moore’s Mark Canty waited on a hot dog at Bristol’s beloved Corner Dog House. Business could be better, he said, but he hastened to comment that he couldn’t complain. Down the road and around the corner, Rev. William Reid prepared a Sunday sermon. A half-mile away, Mike Stephenson worked in the midst of producing yet another record inside his historic Classic Recording Studio.
Steps away, neither Jimmie Rodgers nor The Carter Family blinked. It’s been years since they’ve done so, yet their impact remains. On the world, their songs remain relevant. On Bristol, they drew a spotlight by which the world took notice. Still do, too.
And had the world arrived in town last Friday, they’d have seen a few old dogs, several children, and may well have seen the consumption of a drop or two of watermelon wine.
Bristol’s Moose “Trainwreck” Roberts occupies two tracks of a new compilation that steams within this week’s free MP3 downloads. Find your ticket to ride at https://devilsbrewproductions.bandcamp.com/album/train-songs-compilation. A pummeling 23 songs rumble from the release. Standouts include Ghoultown’s haunting “Midnight Train” and Roberts’ atmospherically raw “Rumblin’ Train” as well as Roberts’ The Fury … Heat! track, the galloping “Meanest Leaving Train in Town.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
