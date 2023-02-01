SHORT TAKES: Song of the Mountains presents 'Always Loretta' on Feb. 4

Ace Frehley

No makeup, no matter. Longtime though now former KISS lead guitarist Ace Frehley wiped the makeup from his face after his second exit from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band.

But Frehley’s songs remain well intact. One of the architects of KISS, Frehley looks to strutter during his Paramount Bristol debut on Thursday, Feb. 2. That’s tonight! So, better hurry as tickets for the show are dwindling fast.

Frehley appeared on most of KISS’ classics. His tenure with the makeup wearing band as Space Ace fueled such fan favorites as “Detroit Rock City” and “Cold Gin.” His first foray as a solo artist spirited 1978’s hooks-laden “New York Groove” to pop and rock greatness. Nowadays, Frehley draws heavily from his repertoire with KISS. His flame top Gibson Les Paul in hand, Frehley transports fans to days of youth when rock and roll did indeed rock all night.

If You Go

• Who: Ace Frehley

• When: Thursday, Feb. 2 at

• Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

• Admission: $53.04-$98.50

• Info: 423-274-8920

Kayla McKinney

Part the saloon doors for newcomer Kayla McKinney.

Striding in with her new EP, “These Two Barstools,” McKinney will grace the stage at Bristol Casino in Bristol, Virginia, on Friday, Feb. 3. Catch another sip of her sound on Friday, Feb. 10 at Wild Wing Café in Johnson City.

Laden with four songs on her EP, McKinney looks to make inroads in Nashville’s pop-drenched country music scene. Her voice a key, she sings “Don’t Know Jack” like a balladeer should, with ample feeling attached. McKinney buffets her ballad with a pair of melodramatic rockers, “Bad Boy” and “Red Rum.” Minimal twang accompanies McKinney’s music. Instead, snarling guitars and melodramatic vocals rise to the forefront of her EP’s four shots to stardom.

If You Go

• Who: Kayla McKinney

• When: Friday, Feb. 3 at 8:30 p.m.

• Where: Bristol Casino, 500 Gate City Hwy., Bristol, Va.

• Admission: Free

• Info: 276-696-3660

Song of the Mountains

Had Loretta Lynn changed her name she could have gone by the name of Country Music. Instead, when the Coal Miner’s Daughter died, perhaps a large chunk of country went with her.

Leave it to Song of the Mountains to render a nod to the late Country Music Hall of Fame member. The venerable PBS syndicated television show presents “Always Loretta” on Saturday, Feb. 4 at The Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia.

Emily Portman, backed by Lynn’s band the Coalminers, sings Lynn’s songs. They lead a stout lineup that includes fireball fiddler Becky Buller as well as the vigorous talents of ETSU’s Bluegrass Progression Band. As to “Always Loretta,” Portman sings Lynn’s hits including “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “One’s on the Way,” and “Blue Kentucky Girl.” She sings with verve considerable and love well attached.

If You Go

• What: Song of the Mountains

• Who: “Always Loretta” by Emily Portman with the Coalminers, Becky Buller, and ETSU Bluegrass Progression Band

• When: Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.

• Where: Lincoln Theatre, 117 E. Main St., Marion, Va.

• Admission: $40-$75

• Info: 276-783-6092

Music Notes

Tickets are sold out for tonight’s Farm and Fun Time with Town Mountain. Sore? Don’t be!

Snag a ticket or two for next month’s Farm and Fun Time now. Featuring Sam Bush, Bristol’s Annabelle’s Curse, and Johnson City’s Bill and the Belles, the show will shine on Thursday, March 16 at Paramount Bristol.

Plentiful tickets are available for $43.02 through $85.13. For more information call 423-573-1927 or 423-274-8920. Furthermore, online access via https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org and https://paramountbristol.org provides additional ways in which to purchase tickets.

Bristol music institution Moose “Trainwreck” Roberts recorded a live album during a recent one-night stand at Elderbrew in downtown Bristol, Tennessee.

An A-bomb Appalachian rocker from Hickory Tree, Tennessee, Roberts’ album will be due for release later this year. Comprised mostly of originals, the album will enjoy amply company on the longtime Bristol resident’s discography of nearly 50 albums.

Backed by steel guitarist John Snyder and drummer Bruce Williams, Roberts accompanied himself with a gleaming red ES-335 guitar. Bolts of blue lightning burst from opening track “Strange Days.”

His voice, a combination of rusty razor wire and heartfelt conviction, carried through such material as Stonewall Jackson’s “I Washed My Face in Muddy Water” and his own visceral “The Great Goodbye.” Roberts turned his vocals on high and howl through longtime favorite “I Too Howl.” With “Long Black Veil,” the evocative voiced singer could have moved a mountain.

Instead, Roberts moved a packed Elderbrew on a chilly Friday night made cozy warm with music courtesy one of this city’s brightest gems. Stay tuned for details on the album’s release date. Meanwhile, purchase from his catalog of albums by accessing https://mooseroberts.bandcamp.com.

Not quite Nashville cats, but pals John Sebastian and David Grisman stir it up during this week’s free MP3 download. Hustle over to https://acousticdisc.com/product/john-sebastian-and-david-grisman-satisfied-download/ to find “Coffee Blues.” Culled from their album, “Satisfied,” the song features Grisman’s picking prowess on mandolin and Sebastian’s playful vocalizing.