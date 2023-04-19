Feel Good Fest

Warm temps of spring stirred in a pot of fine music and drink and good cheer leads to vibes on the positive side.

So it goes with the 2nd Annual Feel Good Fest. Slated to stage all day today, Thursday, April 20 the weekend starts early at The Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee. Live music percolates hot. Consider singer-songwriting force Daniel Davis, Folk Soul Revival’s former lead singer.

Nashville’s Bonepony headline Feel Good Fest. Longtime road warriors, the band of rockers formed in Baltimore during the late 1980s. Raw as peeled onions. Loud as bulleting fighter jets, Bonepony went nationwide with 1995 album “Stomp Revival.” Known for such songs as “Sugar on the Pit,” Bonepony earned their stripes playing live.

If You Go

What: 2nd Annual Feel Good Fest

Who: Bonepony, Daniel Davis, Jack Marion and The Pearl Snap Prophets, and Donnie and the Dry Heavers

When: Thursday, April 20 1 p.m.-10 p.m.

Where: The Cascade Draft House, 828 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $15 advance, $20 day of

Info: 423-573-1185

Web, audio and video: https://bonepony.com

BlackHawk

From the smoking ruins of Southern rock, three rocking fellows founded BlackHawk in 1992. Within two years Henry Paul, Van Stephenson, and Dave Robbins led BlackHawk to fame in Nashville.

Paul and Robbins lead BlackHawk to Bristol. Experience their 30 years of hits and heart at Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee, on Friday, April 21. Excellent tickets remain.

BlackHawk came to country when the genre was bending wide to include sounds such as theirs. Hits followed. Like creek water on a bed of mountain rocks, hits flowed in the form of 1994’s “Every Once in a While” and 1995’s “I’m Not Strong Enough to Know.” Life hit hard when Stephenson died in 2001. Yet, much as their style has remained in force, BlackHawk persevered.

If You Go

Who: BlackHawk

When: Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $30.03-$75.99

Info: 423-274-8920

Web, audio and video: www.blackhawklive.com

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Blues guitar titan Albert Collins signed an autograph to Scotty Morris as “the big bad voodoo daddy.”

And a band was born. Morris’ zoot suit-poppin’ Big Bad Voodoo Daddy strut and stride to Paramount Bristol on Saturday, April 22. As of press time, superb tickets remain. While Nirvana and Pearl Jam roamed the land as kings of rock in the early 1990s, the voodoo daddies helped lead a highly unlikely big band revival.

“Completely jaw-dropping,” said Kurt Sodergren, drummer and with Scotty Morris co-founder of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. “We weren’t playing sleepy Glenn Miller stud. We were really loud.”

If You Go

Who: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

When: Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $41.54-$81.50

Info: 423-274-8920

Web, audio and video: www.bbvd.com

Music Notes

All hail Record Store Day, Saturday, April 22. The day encompasses independently owned record stores nationwide. Two such participating record stores, Ceremonial Sound on Euclid Avenue and Cheap Thrills Records on State Street, exist in Bristol, Virginia.

The first Record Store Day dawned on April 19, 2008. Birthed to herald vinyl records, the day serves as an unofficial holiday for those who love records.

Each year, record labels issue albums specifically for Record Store Day, most of them in limited numbers.

Bristol’s Well Made Music worked on seven albums released specifically for Record Store Day. They include metal band Agnostic Front, whose LP “United Blood (The Extended Sessions)” releases on the Bridge Nine label as a Record Store Day exclusive of 3,000 available copies.

“For me, every day is Record Store Day,” said Clint Holley, owner and chief mastering engineer of Well Made Music. “Wherever I go, I try to find independent record stores.”

Well Made Music perform disc cutting and mastering services vital for the widespread reproduction of vinyl records. To date, they have cut more than 10,000 master lacquers, from which vinyl records are made. Well Made Music’s list of clients includes such large labels as Columbia Records and independents including Fat Wreck Chords.

“Dave Polster [Well Made’s senior mastering engineer] recently cut Marty Stuart new record, ‘Altitude,’” Holley said. “We cut that about six months ago.”

Stuart’s album releases nationally on May 19. Buy the LP. Look closely at the closing grooves near the center label.

“We sign every record we do,” Holley said. “We have the Well Made Music stamp on every record. You will see Dave Polster’s DP on that record, too.”

Upon completion, master lacquers cut at Well Made Music eventually make way to a record pressing plant. Mass reproduction and packaging happens there, at such places as Third Man Pressing in Detroit, one of many pressing plants connected with Bristol’s Well Made Music.

“Last year,” said Broc Barnes, plant manager of Jack White-owned Third Man Pressing, “there were more than 44 million records sold.”

Last year marked the 17th straight year of growth in vinyl record sales, according to Billboard magazine, the largest year for sales of vinyl records since tracking data began in 1991.

“We press about 10,000 records per day,” Barnes said. “Obviously, we do all of Jack White’s releases as well as all of Third Man Records’ releases. We did 40,000 of the Rolling Stones’ reissues of ‘Hot Rocks’ and ‘Beggars Banquet’ [which is a Record Store Day exclusive].”

Barnes said that Record Store Day helps to churn additional interest in the act of buying records. It’s Christmas Day for those who adore buying and listening to records.

“One of the cool things about Record Store Day,” Barnes said, “is that not all of the stores get the same records. It’s spread out. People have to go to brick-and-mortar stores to find the records, as opposed to Amazon to buy the record.”

For more information on Record Store Day, visit https://recordstoreday.com.

Download

David Grisman tips his hat to Latin music in this week’s free MP3 download. Rumba over to https://acousticdisc.com/product/david-grisman-quintet-dawganova-download/ to find “Barkley’s Bug.” Plucked from David Grisman Quintet’s “Dawganova,” “Barkley’s Bug” thrives on the power of Grisman’s delicate playing of his mandolin.