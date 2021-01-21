Short Takes: Moon Taxi streams new album release

March 6 heralds longtime local music scene legend Lightnin’ Charlie along with bluegrass troupe Jonah Riddle & Carolina Express. April’s installment highlights Nashville-based vocalist Val Storey.

For ticket information visit www.songofthemountains.org or call 276-783-6092.

Meanwhile, the return of “Song of the Mountains” signals a sliver of hope.

Perhaps in the not-too-distant future, the fog of COVID-19 will lift its veil that’s long draped Bristol’s Paramount. Rock vet Jim Messina, who made his name with partner Kenny Loggins in the 1970s with such hits as “Your Mama Don’t Dance,” is slated to appear on Sunday, Jan. 31. Not gonna happen, at least not then.

However, tiny glimmers of hope encircle Cody Jinks’ pair of Paramount appearances set for Tuesday and Wednesday, March 23 and 24. Fingers crossed, right? Likewise holds true for Bela Fleck & the Flecktones’ return to Bristol on Saturday, April 3.

Hope, in the form of the vaccine and a mighty will for a return to normalcy, attach themselves to what could be a banner year for the Paramount. Booked solid, the venerable venue stands poised, as if at the start/finish line, ready to run again.

Pop-rock veteran Matthew Sweet purrs during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Access www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/omnivorerecordings/catspaw to find a selection drawn from Sweet’s new album, “Catspaw.” Written, produced, recorded and mixed at his home studio, Sweet’s 11th studio album finds him in typically melodic terrain while straddling rock and pop.