Short Takes: Moon Taxi streams new album release

Moon Taxi
Buddies Tommy Putnam and Trevor Terndrup founded Moon Taxi in 2006 while students at Nashville’s Belmont University.
“We thought if we can figure out how to make it in Nashville,” said Putnam, “we can make it anywhere.”
Mission accomplished. Moon Taxi issues its seventh studio album, “Silver Dream,” with a livestreamed celebration Friday. Access the free show, which originates from Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl, via www.fans.live.
Longtime favorites in the Mountain Empire, three singles prefaced the release of Moon Taxi’s new albums. Singles including “One Step Away” and “Hometown Heroes” emphasize the band’s penchant for infectiously pop-laced melodies.
The Nighthawks
Washington, D.C. circa 1972 witnessed the early days of the eventual downfall of President Richard Nixon. The city and year also gave birth to The Nighthawks.
Forty-nine years later, The Nighthawks celebrate with a free livestream on Thursday, Jan. 21. Find the feed at www.facebook.com/groups/cantstoptheblues.
Led by Mark Wenner, The Nighthawks embody blues as laced with roots rock. Their early years found them on stage with such blues icons as Muddy Waters and James Cotton, proving grounds upon which they developed their thumping style. They recorded with John Hammond and Pinetop Perkins yet made a more profound mark from the stage. The band’s rich mix of originals and classics made them legendary in a genre long in legends.
Steve Earle
Steve Earle lost more than mere concert dates last year. He lost his talented son, Justin Townes Earle. The senior Earle turned to music and recorded a tribute album to his son.
Set for release in March, “J.T.” features Steve singing an album’s worth of his son’s songs. No doubt he’ll delve into them Tuesday when Steve Earle appears live at Paste Studios on New York City. It’s free and will stream live on YouTube.
Justin Townes Earle would have turned 39 on Jan. 4. Appropriately, his father issued his tribute album in digital form on his son’s birthday. Songs including “Champagne Corolla” and “I Don’t Care” resonate with newfound poignancy. The album concludes with “Last Words,” a song Earle penned for his son. A haunting goodbye, the song references the last conversation between father and son.
Music Notes
Venerable “Song of the Mountains” enjoyed a much-ballyhooed return on Saturday night. Staged at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion and taped for syndication on PBS television, the program featured Piney Flats’ Carson Peters and his band Iron Mountain.
For now, the longtime and usually twice-monthly show, will stage anew on a monthly basis. Next month’s program, set for Saturday, Feb. 6, will feature bluegrass’s Carolina Blue and opening act Broken Angels.
March 6 heralds longtime local music scene legend Lightnin’ Charlie along with bluegrass troupe Jonah Riddle & Carolina Express. April’s installment highlights Nashville-based vocalist Val Storey.
For ticket information visit www.songofthemountains.org or call 276-783-6092.
Meanwhile, the return of “Song of the Mountains” signals a sliver of hope.
Perhaps in the not-too-distant future, the fog of COVID-19 will lift its veil that’s long draped Bristol’s Paramount. Rock vet Jim Messina, who made his name with partner Kenny Loggins in the 1970s with such hits as “Your Mama Don’t Dance,” is slated to appear on Sunday, Jan. 31. Not gonna happen, at least not then.
However, tiny glimmers of hope encircle Cody Jinks’ pair of Paramount appearances set for Tuesday and Wednesday, March 23 and 24. Fingers crossed, right? Likewise holds true for Bela Fleck & the Flecktones’ return to Bristol on Saturday, April 3.
Hope, in the form of the vaccine and a mighty will for a return to normalcy, attach themselves to what could be a banner year for the Paramount. Booked solid, the venerable venue stands poised, as if at the start/finish line, ready to run again.
Pop-rock veteran Matthew Sweet purrs during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Access www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/omnivorerecordings/catspaw to find a selection drawn from Sweet’s new album, “Catspaw.” Written, produced, recorded and mixed at his home studio, Sweet’s 11th studio album finds him in typically melodic terrain while straddling rock and pop.