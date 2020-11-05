SHORT TAKES: Marty Stuart, Old Crow Medicine Show ride the rhythm of the rails

Rhythm of the Rails
All aboard! A pair of Grammy winners, Marty Stuart and Old Crow Medicine Show, seek to restore a legend of the rails.
Stuart and Old Crow lead “Rhythm of the Rails,” a virtual concert slated to stream live at 6 p.m. Sunday. Watch live at www.facebook.com/NashvilleSteam. Proceeds raised will benefit the completion of the restoration of Nashville’s historic Steam Locomotive No. 576. They’re but $10,000 shy of a $650,000 goal.
Trains and country music pair like the sky and blue. Train songs occupy the earliest of country music history from Jimmie Rodgers and Hank Snow of yesterday to Marty Stuart of today. Indeed, Stuart’s “Ghost Train Four-Oh-Ten” and Old Crow’s rhythmic style recall the rumble and the roar of steam engine freight trains. In doing so, they honor country music’s history as well as that of America’s big black trains of the past.
Whiskey Foxtrot
Cigarettes and whiskey hail from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Of the latter, there’s Whiskey Foxtrot, American band. Hear them rock to a roll of their own Friday at Bristol Station Brews & Taproom in Bristol, Virginia. Come, wear a mask, maintain social distance.
But don’t forget the music. Marvel as Whiskey Foxtrot deals selections from their intoxicating new album, “Hard Lines & Headlights.” Small-town vignettes delivered in heartland style, Whiskey’s shots from “Big Top Town” to “The Broken End” underscore lives led as best as lives can be led amid swirls of love and life spun from moment to dramatic moment. Listen once. You’ll listen again.
Jamie Collins: Songs of Gratitude
Imagine that, gratitude.
Even during a year of such enormous adversity, Jamie Collins finds a way to demonstrate gratitude. Hear Collins emote during Songs of Gratitude at 7 p.m. Nov. 11. Find the live feed on Border Bash’s Facebook page. It’s free to watch, but donations to benefit Believe in Bristol will be accepted.
Collins, a Bristol native, owns a longtime imprint on the local music scene. As she was growing up, Collins lived for a time across the road from Annie Robinette, one of Bristol’s music scene pillars. Thus influenced, Collins’ songs bear strokes of introspection and yes, gratitude.
“Music for me is an escape,” Collins said. “It’s a great world to live in.”
Music Notes
Six years ago, a bedraggled white van with Texas license plates pulled onto State Street, straddled the state line and parked. Its side door opened with a thud. Out rolled — yes, rolled, Billy Joe Shaver, Texas troubadour and all-around honky-tonk hero.
He grinned as if back home in Waco, stuck out his hand and said, “Hello, I’m Billy Joe Shaver.”
He was dressed in blue denim from his neck to his soul, a blue-collar singer and songwriter of songs for all of time. From Shaver emanated such nuggets of timeless gold as “Georgia on a Fast Train,” “Honky Tonk Heroes” and “I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal.”
On that day, Shaver poured them all as if whiskey from a bottle, straight and with an everlasting touch. It was his second and final appearance at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Upon his first visit a couple of years prior, Shaver asked about Bristol.
“Hey, man,” he said, “isn’t this where Jimmie Rodgers and The Carter Family recorded?”
Yep, indeed.
“Ya know,” Shaver said as he leaned in close as if to reveal a secret, “I used to play poker with Maybelle Carter, back when I first came to Nashville. That ole gal could play cards, I’m telling you. Took all of my damn money.”
Well, Shaver could write songs and sing them, too. He broke through when Waylon Jennings recorded an album’s worth of his songs, which became Jennings’ seminal “Honky Tonk Heroes” LP.
“They were all about me,” Shaver said.
Dark as William Faulkner’s “The Sound and the Fury,” minimal as Ernest Hemingway’s “The Old Man and the Sea,” Shaver’s open-hearted testimonials evoke a life led while hanging in and hanging on. He was as wild as a wildebeest, free as sagebrush. Yet as wooly as he got, Shaver’s oft-evoked poignancy could bring to tears to the stoutest of men.
Just listen to his song, “Live Forever.”
“I’ve been to hell and back,” Shaver said. “Ole crazy me got born again. I’m a good guy now.”
Moments before he climbed the steps to perform during 2014’s Rhythm & Roots, Shaver reached into his van. From a pile he pulled out an album. He snagged a red Sharpie, then signed: “I’m gonna live forever.”
With a wink and a grin, he was gone.
Billy Joe Shaver died last week at the age of 81.
Halloween’s gone for another year. Yet with November dawns 30 Days of Dead. Translated, the Grateful Dead lead this week’s free MP3 downloads. Dig up www.dead.net/30daysofdead. On each day of the month of November, a live track from one of the Dead’s coveted live shows will release on-site, free to download.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
