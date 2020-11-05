SHORT TAKES: Marty Stuart, Old Crow Medicine Show ride the rhythm of the rails

He grinned as if back home in Waco, stuck out his hand and said, “Hello, I’m Billy Joe Shaver.”

He was dressed in blue denim from his neck to his soul, a blue-collar singer and songwriter of songs for all of time. From Shaver emanated such nuggets of timeless gold as “Georgia on a Fast Train,” “Honky Tonk Heroes” and “I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal.”

On that day, Shaver poured them all as if whiskey from a bottle, straight and with an everlasting touch. It was his second and final appearance at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Upon his first visit a couple of years prior, Shaver asked about Bristol.

“Hey, man,” he said, “isn’t this where Jimmie Rodgers and The Carter Family recorded?”

Yep, indeed.

“Ya know,” Shaver said as he leaned in close as if to reveal a secret, “I used to play poker with Maybelle Carter, back when I first came to Nashville. That ole gal could play cards, I’m telling you. Took all of my damn money.”

Well, Shaver could write songs and sing them, too. He broke through when Waylon Jennings recorded an album’s worth of his songs, which became Jennings’ seminal “Honky Tonk Heroes” LP.

“They were all about me,” Shaver said.