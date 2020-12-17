SHORT TAKES: I’ll give you a topic: Barenaked Ladies are neither naked nor ladies. Discuss.

Barenaked for the Holidays
Nah, it’s not bow-topped bunnies from Playboy on the loose this Christmas.
It’s music’s Barenaked Ladies, neither of whom are ladies nor are they naked. We hope. Regardless, the oft tongue-in-cheek rockers present A Very Virtual Christmas at 9 p.m. Friday. Yep, it’s a live-streamed concert. Access it at www.sessionslive.com. Find a variety of bundles for purchase, including one that features an ugly sweater and jigsaw puzzle.
Anticipate irreverent reverie. Inspired by the band’s Christmas LP, “Barenaked for the Holidays,” the show will feature most if not all of the cheerful album. More in keeping with the slant of their event, the fellas have written some sketch comedy to add to the night of merriment. For those who like Christmas with a sidelong grin, Barenaked Ladies offer an unabashed gift.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Ever wanted a full-sized orchestra to play music in your living room?
Now’s your chance. Welcome Trans-Siberian Orchestra when the fabled troupe present its first-ever live stream at 8 p.m. Friday. The show heralds their debut album, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” played in full. Access www.tsolivestream.com to buy tickets and locate the feed.
Heavy metal veteran Paul O’Neill founded Trans-Siberian Orchestra more than two decades ago. The late O’Neill struck upon an untapped goldmine. He melded heavy metal and progressive rock with an over-the-top essence from such dramatic Broadway rock musicals as “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Stirred in a symphonic cauldron and wrapped in a Christmas bow of red, Trans-Siberian embarked upon a prolonged love affair with Americans that thrives.
The Blind Boys of Alabama
Take solace all who wished to see the legendary Blind Boys of Alabama last month at the Paramount in Bristol. Yeah, the show will go on next year.
But first comes Christmas — and the Blind Boys of Alabama. Catch them online from City Winery in Atlanta at 9 p.m. Dec. 23. Gather around as the spirited songsters present Blind Boys of Alabama: Special Christmas Show. Buy tickets and find the link at www.mandolin.com.
Sip egg nog as the Blind Boys of Alabama offer selections from a pair of Christmas albums, their Grammy-winning “Go Tell it on the Mountain” and 2014’s “Talkin’ Christmas.” Each LP highlight the Blind Boys’ substantive style of layered harmonies, deep lows and sky-reaching highs. Founded more than 70 years ago, the National Endowment of the Arts honorees launched and maintain their career as if from the pages of the Bible.
Music Notes
Spread love, not COVID.
That was the message during last Friday’s night’s Spread Love, Not COVID Virtual Holiday Concert from the McGlothlin Theatre inside the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia. Presented by the Birthplace of Country Music and Discover Bristol, long-beloved Folk Soul Revival helmed the evening.
Robbed of shows courtesy thief COVID-19, an undeterred Folk Soul Revival performed two sets of about 40 minutes each. Exactly three people, one of them Birthplace of Country Music Executive Director Leah Ross, occupied actual seats.
“I think this is the third time we’ve played a song this year,” said Daniel Davis, lead singer of Folk Soul Revival, after opening with a vigorous “Workin’ Man.”
Davis paused. Guitarist Chad Light stood to his right, Fender Telecaster in hand. Brandon Sturgill manned the upright bass to Davis’ left. Behind them all, sat drummer Justin Louthian.
“With that in mind,” Davis added, “here’s a song for 2020.”
Wise’s Folk Soul Revival commenced with an apropos “Buck Up.” They followed with a mix of band classics from the ever-infectious “China Town” and “Sweet VA” through more recent fare “That’s Life” and “Honey Do.”
Cool was the night, cooler was the music. In a year as weird and unpredictable as a year can be, Folk Soul Revival brought equal parts home and heart back home where it belongs.
“That filled my soul for sure,” Leah Ross said afterward.
Eight days out and Christmas bells are ringing. With a nod to the season and local music talent, Border Bash began its 12 Bands of Christmas on Monday. Each day now through Christmas, folks behind Bristol’s summer concert series will highlight a different local artist on its Facebook page. They began with Beth Snapp.
“If you’re still looking for stocking stuffers,” Border Bash informed via their Facebook page on Monday, “please consider giving the gift of music from a local artist.”
A wing of Believe in Bristol, access Border Bash as www.facebook.com/borderbashbristol. To learn more about and to buy such items as LPs and CDs of Snapp’s music — including her “Don’t Apologize” album, venture to www.facebook.com/bethsnappmusic and www.bethsnapp.com.
Dim the lights for R.C. Greear, drummer for the Railway Express Band. Greear, 57 of Nickelsville, Virginia, died on Saturday, Dec. 5 following a battle with COVID-19.
No need to peek under the tree to find today’s gift of free MP3 downloads. Simply listen for Joe Bonamassa by unwrapping a free album’s worth of Christmas songs here: https://joeb.me/JBChristmas2020. Simply summon the link, provide an email address and country, and voila! Christmastime courtesy the blues guitar master will be all yours.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
