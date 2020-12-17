SHORT TAKES: I’ll give you a topic: Barenaked Ladies are neither naked nor ladies. Discuss.

Cool was the night, cooler was the music. In a year as weird and unpredictable as a year can be, Folk Soul Revival brought equal parts home and heart back home where it belongs.

“That filled my soul for sure,” Leah Ross said afterward.

Eight days out and Christmas bells are ringing. With a nod to the season and local music talent, Border Bash began its 12 Bands of Christmas on Monday. Each day now through Christmas, folks behind Bristol’s summer concert series will highlight a different local artist on its Facebook page. They began with Beth Snapp.

“If you’re still looking for stocking stuffers,” Border Bash informed via their Facebook page on Monday, “please consider giving the gift of music from a local artist.”

A wing of Believe in Bristol, access Border Bash as www.facebook.com/borderbashbristol. To learn more about and to buy such items as LPs and CDs of Snapp’s music — including her “Don’t Apologize” album, venture to www.facebook.com/bethsnappmusic and www.bethsnapp.com.

Dim the lights for R.C. Greear, drummer for the Railway Express Band. Greear, 57 of Nickelsville, Virginia, died on Saturday, Dec. 5 following a battle with COVID-19.

No need to peek under the tree to find today’s gift of free MP3 downloads. Simply listen for Joe Bonamassa by unwrapping a free album’s worth of Christmas songs here: https://joeb.me/JBChristmas2020. Simply summon the link, provide an email address and country, and voila! Christmastime courtesy the blues guitar master will be all yours.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.