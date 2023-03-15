John Michael Montgomery

John Michael Montgomery helped spearhead America’s country tidal wave during the 1990s.

Country’s “I Swear” singer makes his Cameo Theater debut on Friday, March 17. Nearly 30 years after the pop-strewn song earned Montgomery a Grammy, the cowboy hat wearing balladeer brings a barnful of hits to Bristol.

Montgomery splashed huge out of the gates in 1992 with “Life’s a Dance.” Signed to Atlantic Records, the good-natured Kentucky native hit number one with a stream of singles. In about a 10-year span, Montgomery struck crossover gold with 1994’s “Be My Baby Tonight” and 1995’s “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident).” Garth Brooks at the wheel, John Michael Montgomery rode shotgun on a major changing of the guard in what brands as country music.

If You Go

Who: John Michael Montgomery

When: Friday, March 17 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va.

Admission: $87-$127

Info: 276-296-1234

Web, audio and video: www.johnmichael.com

Hundred Acres Reunion

Time was when Hundred Acres stood as one of the most renowned and beloved bands in the Tri-Cities. Then they broke up about 10 years or so ago.

Well, mark your calendars. Hundred Acres returns for one show on Thursday, March 16 — tonight! Catch Jeff Lane and company at 7 p.m. at Model City Taphouse in Kingsport. It’s their first show in nearly four years.

Hundred Acres established in 2011. An American rock band in the soul of Appalachia, the band centered on Jeff Lane’s evocative lyrics and Quintin Horton’s crisp guitar leads. Built on tautly composed originals, Hundred Acres performed several installments of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. One of their most memorable came in 2012 when Bristol’s beloved Randy Broyles led Hundred Acres through a sing-along stroll of The Carter Family’s “Will the Circle be Unbroken.”

If You Go

Who: Hundred Acres

When: Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

Where: Model City Taphouse, 151 E. Main St., Suite #1, Kingsport

Admission: Free

Info: 423-765-0875

Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/hundredacresmusic/

If Birds Could Fly

Brittany Carter sings like a bird caged, one who’s bound to fly, someday.

Take flight with Carter’s If Birds Could Fly on Friday, March 17. They encamp on stage amid the bright lights and whirring slot machines of Bristol Casino in Bristol, Virginia.

Established well among the best to ever come out of the Mountain Empire, If Birds Could Fly epitomize music quality created at a premium. Carter’s voice, a thing of fluttering beauty, helms masterpieces of music art. Hewn from country roots deep and hallowed, If Birds Could Fly evoke the oft-hard times that life has in store for many. Whether it’s “Muddy Waters” of “Dark Side of the Mountain” and then some, their songs bear plentiful substance for the ages.

If You Go

Who: If Birds Could Fly

When: Friday, March 17 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Bristol Casino, 500 Gate City Hwy., Bristol, Va.

Admission: Free

Info: 276-696-3660

Web, audio and video: https://ifbirdscouldfly.com

Music Notes

Kurt Neumann stood in his dressing room backstage at The Cameo Theater on Saturday night. Cool outside, cooler inside. Guitar strapped on and tuned, Neumann was amped to lead his group, BoDeans, on stage in Bristol.

“Your small town reminds me of my hometown, Waukesha, Wisconsin,” Neumann said. “We stayed at The Sessions Hotel last night. Nice place, man.”

One of the BoDeans ate at Burger Bar on Saturday afternoon. Others dined at The Sessions Hotel. In all, the longtime heartland rock band earned their collective hug from Bristol.

BoDeans encompassed their entire 40-year career in a 17-song, 90-minute set. They opened with a driving “Idaho,” followed with an exuberant “Ya Gotta Go Crazy,” and waxed sentimental with “My Hometown.”

Whittled to a quartet, BoDeans thrive on Neumann’s substantive lyrics, searing guitar and pointed voice. Highlights numerous, while dipping deep into their catalog for “Dreams,” Neumann struck the nostalgic drum with a snippet from Modern English’ knee-buckling “I Melt with You.”

No relics by far, BoDeans sampled generously from their new album, “4 the Last Time.” Of those, “Come a Long Way” sounded as if it came from their ’80s and ’90s heyday. From those days the band whipped well into “Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams,” one of rock’s finest debut albums from the 1980s.

Neumann resurrected “Fadeaway” and “Still the Night” as well as “Say You Will” from their debut as if they were new all over again. As the night wore on and the hooks dug ever deeper, the enthusiastic audience awoke to dance to BoDeans’ indelibly melodic music.

A three-song encore capped BoDeans’ momentous show. Folks crowded to the stage and danced in the aisles as they finished with 1996’s “Closer to Free.” As Neumann and band bounced around in time with the tune, 30 years clicked ever so quickly back to the time when BoDeans were young and rock ’n’ roll from the heartland beat infectious grooves.

Jazz mandolinist Dave Apollon whips this week’s free MP3 download into a whirlwind. Summon https://acousticdisc.com/product/dave-apollon-the-man-with-the-mandolin-download/ to find “Two Guitars.” Produced by David Grisman and issued in 1987, the song highlights Apollon’s wizardry on the mandolin.