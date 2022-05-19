SHORT TAKES | 49 Winchester’s album release show and block party brought folks early, and they stayed late

Amanda Platt & The Honeycutters

Asheville birthed The Biltmore and provides home to Amanda Platt & The Honeycutters.

Rooted in country music of yore, Platt steps to the stage inside the theater at Bristol’s Birthplace of Country Music Museum on Friday, May 20. Twang on the menu, it’s a lively installment of the occasional 1927 Society Concert Series.

Themes of life and love, heartache and hope weave throughout Platt’s affecting lyrics. Emotion well-attached, she burrows deep with a plaintive style of singing that evokes country music’s richly distinctive past. She’s an old soul. Depth rises from and grips attention on their latest album, the double-disc “The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea.” Songs therein relate places they’ve been, people they’ve met, and odes that make the heart beat faster.

If You Go » What: 1927 Society Concert Series » Who: Amanda Platt & The Honeycutters » When: Friday, May 20, at 6 p.m. » Where: Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 101 Country Music Way, Bristol, Va. » Admission: $100 » Info: 423-573-1927 » Web, audio and video: www.honeycutters.com

Symphony of the Mountains

Musicians who cobble as Symphony of the Mountains could make washboards sound elegant.

Who knows? Maybe they will summon an Appalachian washboard when they appear at the Paramount in downtown Bristol on Sunday, May 22. Symphony of the Mountains’ Woodwind Quartet will present Woodwinds and All That Jazz.

OK, so washboards will have to wait. The Woodwind Quartet will delve into and inject ripe musicianship into the works of Gunther Schuller. Likewise, they look to interpret compositions from Appalachian composter Greg Danner as well as Claude Bolling’s “Suite for Cello and Jazz Piano Trio.” Don’t let the title fool you. Sumptuous music created to move and played for folks who can be moved, Symphony of the Mountains provide music for everyone to embrace.

If You Go » Who & What: Symphony of the Mountains presents Woodwinds and All That Jazz » When: Sunday, May 22, at 4 p.m. » Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: $25 » Info: 423-274-8920 » Web, audio and video: https://symphonyofthemountains.org

KT Vandyke

Southwest Virginia binds within the music of K.T. Vandyke like the coal that clings within the depths of its mountains. He creates essence in song.

Embrace Vandyke’s bracing lyrics and indelible music on Tuesday, May 24 atop The Bristol Hotel and within its Lumac Rooftop Bar in Bristol, Bristol. Prepare to dream as Vandyke emotes.

Vandyke graduated from East Tennessee State University in 2015. He performed in several of the school’s bands, most notable as the lead singer in ETSU’s Celtic Pride Band. By then, he’d won such honors as first place in the prestigious Richard Leigh Songwriters Competition in 2012. His winning song, “Hunk Finn,” evokes well a sense of wanderlust and wonder that informs the landscapes of lyrics as written by K.T. Vandyke.

If You Go Who: K.T. Vandyke When: Tuesday, May 24, at 6 p.m. Where: The Bristol Hotel Lumac Rooftop Bar, 115 Country Music Way, Bristol, Va. Admission: Free Info: 276-696-3535 Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/ktvandyke/

Music Notes

Folks arrived early and stayed late for 49 Winchester’s album release show in downtown Bristol last Friday night.

To herald the release of the Castlewood band’s New West Records debut, “Fortune Favors the Bold” album, 49 Winchester staged a block party at The Lauderdale Stage outdoors at The Sessions Hotel in Bristol, Virginia. By 6:30 in the afternoon, a line to meet the band and purchase autographed LP and CD copies of the Appalachian rock band’s new album and posters for the show extended well across the grounds.

Lathered well and hollering loudly, the large audience welcomed 49 Winchester home. The band responded in kind. Led by lead singer, guitarist and chief songwriter Isaac Gibson, they began with “Annabel” and “Hillbilly Daydream,” two funky rockers from their new album. Four or five songs into the show, members of the audience made their way to the stage. Some held up Russell County signs. Many danced. All seemed to holler.

Long-bearded Gibson merely grinned and egged them on. With such bandmates as Bus Shelton on guitar, Chase Chafin on bass and Noah Patrick on pedal steel, 49 Winchester played a hometown show as one should be staged —with flaming passion and boundless enthusiasm.

Band favorites from “Everlasting Lover” and the new “Russell County Line” elicited screams from the ladies, nods of heads from the men, and memories made for all. As he wore a Bristol Pirates cap, Gibson dug in for a long-haul night. By the time the gritty blue collar band of buddies concluded with a two-song encore of Waylon Jennings’ “Waymore Blues” and Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition,” a bona fide message resounded as clear.

Folks may as well brand them now: 49 Winchester is America’s hottest new rock band.

Morgan Wade, whose inroads into national music stardom took root with last year’s album “Reckless,” is up for a major award. Wade, a native of Floyd, Virginia, is nominated for Emerging Act of the Year by the Americana Music Association. Winners will be announced during the Americana Honors & Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Minnesota’s Trampled by Turtles deliver four thoughtful songs in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Simply find www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/trampledbyturtles/burn-for-free. Then stream or download such tunes as a plaintive “Midnight on the Interstate” or the stripped essence of “Keys to Paradise.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.