Sessions documentary expected to bring increase in visitors

Most music fans can get their first look at “Born in Bristol” next weekend.

The 53-minute documentary chronicling the events and impacts of the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings will air for the first time Saturday, July 30, at 10 p.m., on Tennessee-based Circle Network and at 8 p.m., on connected devices on Ditty TV.

It has previously only been seen by small audiences in limited engagements.

Parts of the dramatic recreations were filmed in the Twin City and are meshed with interviews with Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Eric Church, Marty Stuart, Sheryl Crow, Steve Earle, Vince Gill, producer Carl Jackson and others about how music recorded here 95 years ago still resonates today.

The film was jointly supported by state tourism departments in both Tennessee and Virginia.

“The value [of Born in Bristol] is inspiration. Tennessee is chock full of so much history but the thing that differentiates Tennessee is our music,” said Brian Wagner, assistant commissioner of marketing for the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “From Memphis to Mountain City, we have all these genres of music that either originated in Tennessee or gained notoriety here. It’s a special thing we have that no one else has.”

Locally, the Birthplace of Country Music will host an outdoor watch party, starting at 8 p.m., Saturday, July 30, at the Downtown Center in Bristol, Tennessee. There will be live music and, at 10 p.m., the party will synchronize with Circle Network’s showing.

“We are very excited for ‘Born in Bristol’ to be shared with the world and to celebrate this historic 95th Anniversary,” Leah Ross, executive director of advancement for the Birthplace of Country Music, said. “Many of our local residents and locations are featured in the docudrama, and we’re thrilled to share the world premiere with our wonderful community.”

The event is free, but the public is asked to RSVP online through the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org. Attendees are encouraged to dress in the period of the Roaring ‘20s.

Wagner expects the multiple TV airings will inspire people to visit Tennessee and specifically the Twin City and the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

“The cool thing is there is an attraction where people can go take a deeper dive. We’re hoping to get more people to come to Tennessee and, for those planning a trip, to get them to stay longer,” Wagner said. “There’s a lot of things to do in Northeast Tennessee, and we’re hoping to inspire more people to come and know there is something to see. “

The airing on Circle on July 30 follows that night’s Grand Ole Opry show.

“Opry is the most popular program on Circle network and Saturday, July 30, is going to be a tribute to Barbara Mandrell which will include Carrie Underwood. It’s going to be a big audience which makes a wonderful lead-in and the 95th anniversary of the sessions coincides with this,” Wagner said.

He said the artists and the network have been helping promote the film, which was produced by Plan A Films and directed by Anthony “Chusy” Haney-Jardine.

“Born in Bristol” repeats Sunday, July 31, at 1 a.m. eastern time on Circle Network, with additional airings throughout August.

“We are very excited to have this story about Bristol and the origins of country music on two TV networks based in Tennessee,” he said. “Circle is based in Nashville and Ditty is in Memphis. We thank them for cooperating with us to air this about the same time – about a story that happened in Bristol – we get to serve partners across the whole state. We want these networks to succeed so it’s cool to be able to partner with them.”

The state tourism department also offers a program called Tennessee Music Pathways that encourages visitors to visit places that inspired specific types of music based on their travel preferences and interests.

“Music Pathways can connect the dots between Bristol and Nashville and these other places. When you have a showpiece like Born in Bristol, its education and hopefully will lead people to want to get in the car and take a road trip,” he said.

The film has only been previously seen in limited access but having it available for mass consumption can open other opportunities, Wagner said.

“Having it air on Circle TV and Ditty TV multiple times, it will be available on demand for a year after that. Our partners, working internationally can use it as a tool to sell itineraries to Nashville and Bristol or expand it beyond that. We’ll leverage it in that way in sales and marketing opportunities. Sometimes that first distribution leads to other distribution opportunities. If it does well maybe down the road Amazon or Netflix or Peacock might want to pick it up,” Wagner said.