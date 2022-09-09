Rhythm & Roots ‘go-day’ was a busy one

It’s nearing noon on the Friday of the 21st Annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion and Leah Ross is bouncing around with more energy than a child on Christmas.

Although she slept in a little longer than she wanted, the executive director of advancement at the Birthplace of Country Music isn’t going to let a lack of sleep slow her down on day one of the three-day festival.

“I didn’t get up until about 6:30 today, which is very unusual,” Ross said from her office chair on a hectic morning filled with media interviews and a myriad of final preparations before gates opening. “It was like 2:00 when I got in the bed, and probably I got three hours of sleep the night before.”

A lot goes into transforming downtown Bristol into a vibrant festival attended by tens of thousands of music lovers – road closures, stage building, people coordinating and all those final touches that make Rhythm & Roots a premier musical event .

“It’s go-day – you got to make sure you have everything done,” Ross said. “There’s just a lot of questions to answer. Everybody is hurrying as fast as they can to get everything set up.”

Just hours before gates opened, festival staff, volunteers and vendors were all busy bees tending to the not-so-small task of turning Bristol into an iconic festival city. One challenge in doing so is the festival’s location – smack dab in the middle of the city.

“So many festivals can start setting up two weeks in advance because they’re in a big field,” Ross said. “The majority of the things (we do) happen after two o’ clock in the morning on the day of the festival, because we’ve closed down a whole town.”

The festival’s location also adds to its unique factor and puts the city's historic downtown on full display along with its rich musical heritage rooted in the storied 1927 Bristol Sessions recorded here 75 years ago.

Despite the popularity of Rhythm & Roots, Ross said the small-city atmosphere of the festival is something that won’t change in the future.

“I think we will always have that vibe,” Ross said. “I think that’s what brings people here.”