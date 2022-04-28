Rhythm & Roots announces final headliners for this year's festival

BRISTOL, Va. – Excitement permeated the theater inside Bristol’s Birthplace of Country Music Museum Thursday morning among those gathered to hear the final additions to the musical lineup of the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion weekend.

It’s just four months until outdoor music festival commences in downtown Bristol.

Primary among Thursday’s announced artists, scintillating duo War and Treaty and Grammy winning chameleon Jim Lauderdale. Also, officials revealed the annually coveted poster for the event.

Think neon, country music, and the Birthplace.

“Beautiful poster with the neon,” Brent Treash, a longtime Rhythm & Roots music committee member and chairman, said.

In addition to bright lights War and Treaty and Lauderdale, newly announced festival performers range from bluegrass whirlwind Sierra Ferrell to country stalwart Junior Brown. Likewise indie folk’s Tall Tall Trees and such local talents as Bristol’s JP Parsons and Abingdon’s Adam Bolt.

Furthermore, Rhythm & Roots will mark the 95th Anniversary of the 1927 Bristol Sessions.

“...Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is a celebration of that great history,” Leah Ross, executive director of advancement for the Birthplace of Country Music, said. “Our lineup is a reflection of the vast influence those recordings have made on the music of today and the rich culture of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.”

Booked to co-headline 2020’s pandemic-canceled event, country legend Tanya Tucker was to have led last year’s Rhythm & Roots. Injury from a fall prevented her from appearing. Come September, she shares headlining slots with blues rockers JJ Grey & Mofro and pop-country’s Rosanne Cash.

“I’ve always wanted to make sure we have some legends of country music,” Treash said. “It’s the 50th year of Tanya Tucker’s ‘Delta Dawn’ album. Magic will happen on the stage that night.”

Roots drenched Americana soul duo War and Treaty first appeared at Rhythm & Roots during a brief performance in 2017. They returned as one of the festival’s grand slam hits in 2018.

“We’ve been trying to bring back War and Treaty for a couple of years,” Treash said. “We love it that we’re bringing Molly Tuttle back, too. She continues to grow and grow.”

Tantalizing lineups bespeak Rhythm & Roots’ past. Likewise holds true as diversified acts from layers of genres in segments of country, bluegrass, rock, soul, and folk music enumerate within the coming roundup of Rhythm & Roots.

“It’s an exciting time for Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion,” Ross said.

Previous announcements highlighted country’s unbridled Tanya Tucker, western swing’s Asleep at the Wheel, Appalachian rocker’s 49 Winchester, blues riveter Fantastic Negrito, folk flashes The Wood Brothers, world-renowned classical cellist Dave Eggar, and bluegrass’ Del McCoury Band.

Weekend passes are available now for $100. For more information call (423) 573-1927 or visit https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org. Festival posters are now on sale at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

“What a lineup, right?” Ross said. “We hope to see you on State Street in September.”

