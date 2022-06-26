Raising a glass? We asked Tri-Cities craft brewers what to order. They had some ideas ...

When they were looking to open a brewery, Kent Pierson and his twin brother Kody saw great potential in the Tri-Cities — so much so that they relocated from Cincinnati, Ohio, and opened State Street Brewing in downtown Bristol.

“In the whole Tri-Cities, you can definitely see a growth of craft breweries and even the quality,” Kent Pierson said. “Pretty much any brewery you go to in the Tri-Cities, you are going to have a good beer and a good experience.”

Tennessee is home to more than 100 breweries, according to the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild, nearly a dozen of which are located in the Tri-Cities — but Pierson says there is still room for more in the area.

“The more breweries, the more distilleries, the more places to eat, the better it is for the community,” Pierson said. “People like to go out and have a craft beer, so I think you are going to see more pop up as we continue to grow as a community.”

To help you get better acquainted with the craft beer scene in the Tri-Cities, we asked each local brewery about their top sellers, so you’ll know what to try next time you stop in for a drink.

BRISTOL

Elderbrew

Elderbrew’s most popular beer is the Black Lodge Porter (7% ABV), described as being surprisingly drinkable with coffee notes and a hop character. The seasonal Thai Fighter (6.6% ABV) is also a best-seller that is a pad thai-inspired pale ale brewed with locally grown Thai chilies.

Michael Waltrip

Brewing Company

Michael Waltrip Brewing is known for its Two-Time Blonde-Ale (4.9% ABV), a light and refreshing beer, followed by the crisp and light-bodied Two-Time Vamanos Mexican Lager (5% ABV).

State Street Brewing Company

State Street Brewing’s most popular beer is High Hopes (6.8% ABV), an American-style IPA with notes of citrus. Its next-most-popular is Long Tom (4.7% ABV), a creamy peanut butter porter.

JOHNSON CITY

Great Oak

Brewing Company

The Thunder Pig IPA (6.2% ABV), a hoppy West Coast-style IPA, is Great Oak’s most popular brew, followed by the Carpenters Cream Ale (5.4% ABV), a light ale said to pair well with a day on the water.

Johnson City

Brewing Company

Johnson City Brewing’s best seller is Peaches (5.8% ABV), an amber ale brewed with coriander and peach puree. Their next-most-purchased beer is the Blue & Gold (4.8% ABV), a golden ale finished with blueberry puree and dedicated to the brewery’s East Tennessee State University connections.

Little Animals Brewery

Overbrim (5.4% ABV), a dry and bitter-leaning German-style pilsner, is the most popular brew by Little Animals. Spoils (6.8% ABV), a sour red ale fermented for eight to 12 months, produces notes of tart cherry and red wine and is also a fan favorite.

Tennessee Hills Brewstillery

Although its best-sellers change day-to-day, the Brewstillery’s most popular beers are the Rugged IPA (6.8% ABV), a golden, hop-forward West Coast IPA that has a touch of sweetness, and the easy-drinking yet complex Big Honey Blonde (7.4% ABV).

Watauga Brewing Company

A must-try when available, The Don Mexican Lager (5% ABV) is Watauga Brewing’s go-to light beer that will be available again mid-summer. The sweet and juicy Divine Rights New England IPA (6.8% ABV) is another top seller.

Yee-Haw

Brewing Company

The citrusy Yee-Hazy IPA (7% ABV), a relatively new offering, has quickly become Yee-Haw’s most popular brew in the taproom, followed by the crisp and refreshing Yee-Haw Pilsner (5.3% ABV).

KINGSPORT

Bays Mountain

Brewing Company

With no clear-cut best seller, Bays Mountain Brewing’s approachable Brickyard Belgian Blonde (6.1% ABV) and its well-balanced North East Tennessee IPA (5.3 % ABV) are the downtown Kingsport brewery’s two flagship brews.

Gypsy Circus

Cider Company

The Vaudevillian Tart Cherry Cider (6% ABV), a semi-dry apple cider, is the most popular creation from Gypsy Circus. Their next-best seller is the Samba Singer (6% ABV), a cider bursting with fresh pineapple.