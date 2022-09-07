Rain is in the forecast for Rhythm & Roots festival

Pack an umbrella, boots, rain gear and some dry clothes if you plan to attend the Rhythm & Roots Reunion in downtown Bristol this coming weekend.

The weatherman says we’re headed into a rainy weekend at a time when thousands of people are coming to town to hear dozens of musical performers.

“We will have a threat of localized flooding on Saturday and Sunday for the weekend,” Brandon Wasilewski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, said Wednesday. “Flooding is a threat for the entire area.”

The floods could affect any of Southwest Virginia or East Tennessee, Wasilewski said.

Thursday’s weather is expected to be dry “with maybe a stray shower,” he said.

On the day before the festival, Thursday’s high temperature is expected to be about 83 degrees in Bristol with low humidity.

Going into the weekend, the temperature could climb to 84 on Friday, when the region will see rain as the festival kicks off Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

“There will be isolated chances of rain later in the day on Friday,” Wasilewski said. “Most of that area should stay dry until Friday night.”

But, wait - there’s more.

“It’s probably not going to be too heavy Friday night. It’s probably more toward Saturday morning, if you get anything,” Wasilewski said.

Saturday’s temperature is expected to be 75 degrees. “But there’s pretty high coverage on Saturday for rain,” he said. “Right now, we’re going with a 70 to 80% chance.”

That chance of rain continues on Sunday – with Sunday’s high at 80 degrees.

“It will be a little bit warmer than Saturday but not too warm,” he said.

Wind gusts could climb as high as 15 to 20 mph on Saturday and Sunday, he said.

“We’re not expecting anything severe at this point,” Wasilewski said. “It’s just multiple rounds of showers in store through the weekend.”