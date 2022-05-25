Pinnacle Summer Concert Series kicks off Friday

The Pinnacle shopping center’s free summer concert series begins its sixth season this Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The free concerts are held in the patio area between La Carreta’s and Moe’s.

Ten regional artists were announced as series performers in a recent press release. Here is a rundown of the acts scheduled to perform.

Cody Kennedy kicks things off Friday. Kennedy’s music is billed to please fans of Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson and Chris Stapleton.

Natalie Grace of Bristol, Virginia will perform Saturday night. Grace has been playing guitar since the age of 6 and is a steady performer in the Bristol area.

Logan Fritz of rock group Fritz & Co. performs June 3. Fritz is the founder of Fritz & Co., which has become a regular at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

Jarid Reedy performs June 4. Reedy brings mountain songs with a Western swing to The Pinnacle.

W. Albert “Bill” Edwards performs June 10. Influenced by the likes of Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt, Edwards will perform both original songs and covers.

Momma Molasses performs June 11. Based out of Bristol, Virginia, the North Carolina native has gained a following for her musical confluence of genres like blues, country and folk.

Chancellor Lawson of Kingsport indie-rock band Donnie & The Dry Heavers performs June 17. Lawson is the East Tennessee winner in the Tennessee Songwriter’s Week Competition.

Jenna Greene of Orbital Planes performs June 18. A singer-songwriter from Abingdon, Greene draws influences from the bluegrass genre and her favorite artist, Senora May.

Julie Williams and Willie Melton perform June 24. Hailing from Carter County, Tennessee, Williams is influenced by bluegrass, country and classic rock and will perform covers and originals with Melton joining in on guitar and vocals.

Kasey Williams will perform June 25. A touring musician, Williams is from Johnson City and is a self-taught musician identifying in the folk-pop genre.

Performances in The Pinnacle’s summer concert series will be held Fridays and Saturdays through Labor Day Weekend beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Additional artists in the series will be announced at a later date.