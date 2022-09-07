 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Park lot and street closures begin for festival weekend

BHC 09052021 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Preview 05

Music fans look over one of the festival maps on State Street during the 2019 Rhythm & Roots Reunion in Bristol.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

Closures began Wednesday in downtown Bristol as prep work for the 21st Annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion kicks into full gear heading into Friday. 

Parking lot closures began Wednesday afternoon with the closing of the L.C. King lot. The library parking lot on Piedmont Avenue closes at 6 a.m. Thursday with the start of more downtown parking lot and street closures continuing throughout Thursday and into Friday morning. 

Piedmont Avenue from Goode Street to Cumberland Street will close at 4 p.m. Thursday with the majority of downtown street closures starting at 3 a.m. Friday, including State Street from Volunteer Parkway and Commonwealth Avenue down to just past Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, which is the largest street closure of all. 

Closures may remain in effect as late as the early hours of Monday’s; however, all lanes of traffic will reopen for Monday morning’s peak travel time. 

Festival gates open at 3 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Festival shuttles will run to and from area hotels as well as Thunder Mountain Campground. The shuttles run until midnight on Friday and Saturday and until 7 p.m. Sunday. 

For more, visit www.birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival

