Pageantry of Virginia Highlands Festival to return July 22-29

  • Updated
BHC 07182021 Virginia Highlands Festival Returns 02

Knot Art owner Tom Ilowecki of Mendota, Virginia gives a demonstration at the Fourth Annual Sawdust Festival at the Holston Mountain Artisans Craft Shop in Abingdon last year. 

 David Crigger/BHC

Organizers of the Virginia Highlands Festival thanked the Abingdon Town Council for its ongoing support during Monday’s Town Council meeting.

This year’s Virginia Highlands Festival will be held July 22 through 29.

Deidre Cole, the director of the festival, promised “the pageantry” of the festival will return this year. Cole also promised to “bring back the spirit of the multi-day event featuring arts, crafts, music and antiques.

“And there’s a big call for volunteers to engage with our community,” Cole said.

In a letter, festival President Ryan Henderson, addressed the Town Council, saying he wanted to create “strong partnerships’ within the town.

In other business, Town Manager Mike Cochran reported Court Street would soon be changed to a one-way street to develop more parking spaces near the Washington County Courthouse.

This move will help the ensuring construction at the Washington County Courthouse, said Mayor Derek Webb.

Also on Monday, he Town Council named Kathleen Baker to serve on the board of Sustain Abingdon.

jtennis@bristolnews.com

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

