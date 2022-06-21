One of American music's most important guitars unveiled at BCM

Museum officials unveiled the famous guitar of Bristol Session artist and the “Father of Country Music” Jimmie Rodgers on Tuesday morning.

Known as the “Blue Yodel,” the custom Martin 000-45 guitar is easily recognizable with the name “Jimmie Rodgers” in pearl inlay on the neck and the word “Thanks” engraved in large capital letters on the back.

Although the guitar was not with Rodgers during the 1927 Bristol Sessions, it is one of the guitars most commonly associated with the artist.

“Few guitars that were owned by Jimmie Rodgers have been authenticated,” Rene Rodgers, head curator of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, said. “He was known for buying them and selling them regularly when dealing with financial hardships, but this is one he performed with regularly and kept throughout his career.”

The guitar was given to Rodgers in 1928 by the company’s founder, C. Frederick Martin.

“Premier Guitar magazine has listed the ‘Blue Yodel’ guitar as the most important guitar in American music history,” Rogers said.

After the unveiling, Rodgers talked about how the guitar made its way to the museum. She said the “Blue Yodel” has been on display at the Jimmie Rodgers Museum in Meridian Museum for some time.

“It’s been our dream to be able to have this one on display at some point at the museum,” Rodgers said explaining the museum reached out to all the family members in preparation for the 95th anniversary of the Bristol Sessions asking if they would be willing to contribute anything for a display.

“The Jimmie Rodgers family got in touch with us in the spring. It was a wonderful surprise,” Rodgers said. “We didn’t realize this was a possibility, but they were very kind and generous enough to facilitate that with the museum down in Meridian and bring it up to us.”

The guitar was originally intended to display Rodgers’ nickname of the “Blue Yodeler,” but there was not room for the last two letters, so the instrument took on the name.

“This is the one (guitar) that he regularly performed with,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers explained the reason the guitar was engraved with large letters on the back spelling out, “THANKS.”

“He would flip it over so it would say ‘thanks’ to his audience when he was done,” Rodgers said.

A handwritten note to Rodgers from guitar maker C.F. Martin can still be seen through the sound hole of the instrument.

After Rodgers died, his widow loaned the guitar to Ernest Tubbs who played it for more than 40 years before the guitar was put on in Mississippi.

The guitar will be on display on the second floor of the 24,000-square-foot museum on the corner of Moore and Cumberland streets until March 2023.

