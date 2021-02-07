On the Record: Who sang the catchy song 'Bobby' from the 1960s?

Q: In the early ’60s, my sisters had a 45 rpm record that I would listen to. The song was called “Bobby,” and I have looked for this record for a long time. Some of the words to the song are: “A lonely teenage girl was in the hospital, She laid there unconscious in her bed, The doctors had done all they could, Now they could only wait, She tossed and turned, but all she ever said was … Oh, Oh, Oh, Bobby, Bobby, Oh, Oh, was Bobby, Bobby, Oh, Bobby, Come back to me.” It is by a male singer, and my sisters thought it was Bobby Darin singing the song, but I have not found anything that Bobby Darin did with this title. Do you think you can help me find out who actually sang the song?

A: The song “Bobby” was a minor hit in 1961 for Neil Bogart, who recorded under the name Neil Scott. With no major hits to his name, Bogart began working in the executive offices of various record companies before finding success with Buddah Records. At Buddah, Bogart was responsible for many of the bubblegum pop songs that became hits in the late ’60s. In 1973, he formed Casablanca Records and signed KISS to their first recording contract. He had his biggest success when he signed Donna Summer to Casablanca and released most of her disco hits. Bogart died of cancer in 1982 at the age of 39.