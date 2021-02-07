On the Record: Who sang the catchy song 'Bobby' from the 1960s?

Q: In the early ’60s, my sisters had a 45 rpm record that I would listen to. The song was called “Bobby,” and I have looked for this record for a long time. Some of the words to the song are: “A lonely teenage girl was in the hospital, She laid there unconscious in her bed, The doctors had done all they could, Now they could only wait, She tossed and turned, but all she ever said was … Oh, Oh, Oh, Bobby, Bobby, Oh, Oh, was Bobby, Bobby, Oh, Bobby, Come back to me.” It is by a male singer, and my sisters thought it was Bobby Darin singing the song, but I have not found anything that Bobby Darin did with this title. Do you think you can help me find out who actually sang the song?
A: The song “Bobby” was a minor hit in 1961 for Neil Bogart, who recorded under the name Neil Scott. With no major hits to his name, Bogart began working in the executive offices of various record companies before finding success with Buddah Records. At Buddah, Bogart was responsible for many of the bubblegum pop songs that became hits in the late ’60s. In 1973, he formed Casablanca Records and signed KISS to their first recording contract. He had his biggest success when he signed Donna Summer to Casablanca and released most of her disco hits. Bogart died of cancer in 1982 at the age of 39.
Q: Back in the mid-’80s, Mike and the Mechanics had a song that I think was titled “Can You Hear Me?” It was my understanding at the time that this song was going to be featured in a movie, but I never heard anything more about it. Do you know if it was featured in a movie, and if so, what was the name of the movie?
A: The song you’re referring to is “Silent Running,” the Top Ten hit by Mike and the Mechanics from 1986. With a chorus that includes the phrase “can you hear me” eight times, it’s not surprising that you thought that that was the name of the song. When the single was released, the paper sleeve had “Title track from the movie ‘On Dangerous Ground’” on it. In the U.S., the movie was renamed “Choke Canyon.” Also, the video for “Silent Running” appeared to use scenes from the movie. Since the 1986 sci-fi movie was not widely released and therefore not a big hit, it’s hard to determine if the song was actually used in it. If you would like to do some more investigating, used copies of the movie can be found online.
Q: I recently heard a song with a guitar riff that sounded a bit like the riff from “Gimme Shelter” by the Rolling Stones. Can you tell me the name of the song and the band that performs it?
A: We believe you are referring to “Bohemian Like You” by the Dandy Warhols. The band, which hails from Portland, Oregon, was formed in the mid-’90s and features Courtney Taylor-Taylor on vocals and guitar, Peter Holmström also on guitar, Zia McCabe on keyboards and Brent DeBoer on drums.
What’s the name of that song? Where are they now? What does that lyric mean? Send your questions about songs, albums and the musicians who make them to MusicOnTheRecord@gmail.com. Bradford Brady and John Maron are freelance music writers based in Raleigh, North Carolina.