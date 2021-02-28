On the Record: Who is talking on 'Dark Side of the Moon'?

A: Many pop artists have been fascinated with the power and beauty of classical music. By incorporating elements of classical music into their own works, these artists have been challenged to use the full range of their creative abilities. Bands like the Beatles (“Yesterday,” “Eleanor Rigby,” “In My Life,” “A Day in the Life,” “All You Need Is Love”), the Byrds (“She Don’t Care About Time”) and Queen (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) learned that they could do new and interesting things within the constraints of the modern pop song by adding elements of classical music. While most of these songs use classical music as a way to enhance their sound, some songs are based on specific classical works. The Beatles’ “Because” is based on Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata,” and “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” a Top Ten hit for Procul Harem in 1967, is based on Bach’s “Air on a G String” from the Suite No. 3 in D Major. One band in particular, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, borrowed heavily from classical music and broadened its appeal to millions of new listeners, causing critics to laud them as leaders of the “progressive rock” movement. In addition to using Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” (“Nutrocker”), Bach’s “Tocata in F Major” (“The Only Way”), Sergey Prokofiev’s “Scythia Suite” (“The Enemy God Dances with the Black Spirits”), they also incorporated Aaron Copland’s “Rodeo” into their popular song, “Hoedown,” and recorded a cover version of Copland’s “Fanfare for The Common Man.”