The Natural Tunnel light show is happening again this year

Yuletide cheer arrives this month at Natural Tunnel with the annual holiday light show.

It’s a celebration featuring all kinds of traditional ways to celebrate the Christmas season, Robert Chapman, the manager of Natural Tunnel State Park in Scott County, Virginia said.

The light show began more than 20 years ago at the park between Duffield and Clinchport. It has been expanded over the years. Today, some of the displays found on the grounds come from the old light displays at Breaks Interstate Park in Breaks, Virginia.

“We have some deer and other small animals,” Chapman said. “It’s great to kind of reuse some of the things that they have, and it helps us from a cost-saving angle.”

Still, what may be the most magnificent part of the display are the many bulbs illuminating the actual Natural Tunnel.

Active train tracks line the 850-foot-long Natural Tunnel through Purchase Ridge – long lauded as one of the scenic wonders on the outskirts of Bristol. Even before Natural Tunnel State Park was established in 1971, postcards showed steam trains coming out of the tunnel – and noted its location as near Bristol.

Park officials have illuminated the face of the tunnel – the amphitheater, with sheer rock walls rising 100 feet high – for 22 years, except during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, Chapman said.

“We’re just excited to provide an opportunity for a family-oriented holiday event,” Chapman said.

Lights can be found at the visitor center and along the chairlift, which takes visitors down to the tunnel and back up again for a $5 per person roundtrip.

All this began “as an effort to encourage folks to come out and see the tunnel at nighttime,” Chapman said.

Expect a party.

“We have refreshments,” Chapman said.

That includes hot chocolate, popcorn and marshmallows that can be roasted on a stick above a fire at the base of the tunnel.

The legendary cliff called Lovers Leap also bears a star in lights, Chapman said.

The trail to the tunnel runs 3/10 of a mile, according to Chapman.

“And the trail is lit from the visitor center down to the tunnel,” Chapman said. “So you could walk down to the tunnel and then ride the chairlift back up for $4, going one-way.”

IF YOU GO

What: Christmas lighting of the Natural Tunnel

Where - Natural Tunnel State Park, 1420 Natural Tunnel Parkway, Duffield, Virginia

When – Opening night is Nov. 25 (bring two canned goods and receive ticket for free chairlift ride); Nov. 26; Dec. 2-3; Dec. 9-10; Dec. 16-17; Dec. 19 (decorate a cookie night); Dec. 20 (kids make crafts); Dec. 21 (bring your pet night); and Dec. 22 (ugly sweater night).

Hours – 6 to 10 p.m.

How much - $5 parking fee. $5 per person for round-trip rides on chairlift (or walk the trail for free and pay $4 one-way).

Info – 276-940-2674