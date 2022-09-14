Rides, food bring a crowd to the Washington County Fair

ABINGDON, Va. — Residents of Abingdon, Virginia, and the surrounding region enjoyed spending time with their families and friends, eating funnel cakes, fried Oreos, and trying out the rides during the fourth day of the Washington County Fair Wednesday.

Brady Johnson from Glade Spring, Virginia, who was at the fair with his wife Angela, said for him, the Washington County Fair is a special place with a lot of cherished memories. He explained he loves seeing younger generations having a good time.

"I've been coming here ever since I was a child. It's never really left. It's rooted in me to come here regardless of if I do anything, buy anything or just walk around. I just like being here," Johnson said. "Growing up in an area like this, there's not a lot of stuff here for children... Seeing all the children, watching them get to do stuff that we didn't get to do as a child, it's just a really cool thing to have."

Johnson hopes to bring his newborn daughter to the fair one day so that she can enjoy it the same way he has.

"At the end of the day, the younger generation, that's where your change is going to come from. It's always good to see them running around happy with their parents," Johnson said. "My little one is not big enough to be running around yet, but she'll be up here soon."

Karen Wheeler, who was at the fair with her friends, was trying out the rides, such as the Himalayan, for the first time and explained that in previous years she had only attended the concerts.

"We only came here for the concerts really, so like literally after the concert, it'd be like 10 o'clock, 11, and so by that time we had to head home because it's a school night, Wheeler said. "My sister thought it would be best if we came out and just did a day where we did the rides all day long."

For Heriberto Olivo, who moved to Abingdon with his family two years ago, the fair has already become an annual tradition where they relax and have fun with their kids.

"We've lived in town for the past two years, and it's a tradition already," Olivo said in Spanish. "We bring the kids here, so they can have some fun. It gets them out of their school routine. For us, it's also our day off work."