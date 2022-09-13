Race Fans settle in for a week of activity ahead of races

As race fans begin to pour into the campgrounds surrounding the Bristol Motor Speedway in anticipation of a weekend of racing, Greg and Jeanie Chaney we’re the first race fans to setup camp at BMS’s Medallion motorhome area.

“We were here last year, and so we meandered into the area and we’re ready to go,” Greg Chaney said. “We didn’t plan on being the first ones here, but we stayed in another park Friday and Saturday, and then when they had it open on Sunday, we just pulled up and we got here around 9:30, they open the gates at 10 but they opened a little earlier, so, we just came in and set up.”

This is Greg and Jeanie’s second time attending a race weekend In Bristol. They plan on spending the time before the race going to the pre-race interviews with the drivers, as well as exploring downtown Bristol. Jeanie Chaney emphasized Tuesday was their spa day.

“I don’t know If you’ve see the schedule of events they have. They have stuff going on all the time starting Thursday with breakfast, they’ve got 10 interviews with drivers. They’ve got concerts going on after the race, before the race, I mean, it’s just busy fun,” Jeanie Chaney said. “Today’s a spa day, we’re going to get our haircuts. Our dog is supposed to get a haircut. I’m getting a pedicure and then we’re going to go have a beer.”

This year’s race weekend is also the second time Reid and Greg Williams, two brothers from Houston, Texas and Cleveland, Ohio, make the long journey to experience 35 drivers race it out at the Last Great Coliseum.

“I was like a kid last year. We were driving up, coming up on the highway. We were just talking and all of the sudden it (BMS) pops up out of nowhere, coming around the mountain I’m like, ‘Aah Aah its Bristol bro! It’s Bristol!’” Greg Williams said. “It’s Bristol baby, it’s hard to explain, its 35 cars in a toilet bowl trying to fight it out, it’s amazing, no space to give, it’s just constant, no matter where you look out on the track there’s always something happening.”

For the Williams brothers, the journey to BMS has already become a yearly tradition, is not just about attending a NASCAR race, it is also about comradery, new friendships and family.

“Comradery is what we come down for, all the friends. We got friends last year, we got a hold of them, they’re coming back, so we’re all kind of getting together, you know, those big time party years are behind us. So, relax, chill, make some food,” Greg Williams said.

Reid Williams highlighted the loving reception they felt from the community last year influenced their decision to buy everything they needed for the week locally.

“This place has been so receptive, loving. Loved coming into the community, everybody here is so friendly in the city. We didn’t bring any supplies with us. We’re going to buy everything we need from Bristol. Shop local, everybody is just so awesome,” Reid Williams said. “We’re set up. We’re established, ready to take the whole week.”