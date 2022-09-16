Nightlife Calendar

SEPT. 22

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. Sept. 22, 7 p.m., Vaden Landers; 423-573-1185.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. Sept. 22, 8 p.m., The Mountain Goats, $39.50-$42; 828-398-1837.

QUAKER STEAK & LUBE: Bristol, 629 State St. Sept. 22, 7 p.m., Bike Night Finale with Benny Wilson Band; 276-644-9464

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. Sept. 22, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., St. Paul & The Broken Bones. 865-684-1200.

SEPT. 23

ABINGDON VINEYARDS: Abingdon, 20530 Alvarado Road. Sept. 23, 6 p.m., Hearts Gone South. 276-623-1255.

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 Sept. 23-24, 8 p.m., Drew Morgan and DJ Lewis. 423-765-3320.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. Sept 23, 10 p.m., Hail Mary, Sixteen Stories, and Johnson City Jazz Collective (Like books in a library the collective of modern rock’s Hail Mary, pop’s Sixteen Candles, and the jazz of the Johnson City Jazz Collective offer much for the curious to peruse.) www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. Sept. 23, 7 p.m., Some Old Friends; 423-573-1185.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. Sept. 23, 7 p.m., Asylum Suite 423-573-3382.

GYPSY CIRCUS CIDER COMPANY: Kingsport, 2645 Fort Henry Dr. Sept. 23, 7 p.m., 423-212-5012.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. Sept. 23, 9 p.m., Flying Buffaloes; 423-844-0400.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. Sept. 23, 9:30 p.m., Marques Puckett & 8 Second Ride. 423-461-0071.

ETSU MARTIN CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Johnson City. Sept. 23, 8 p.m., Black Jacket Symphony presents Van Halen’s “1984,” $40. 423-439-2787.

SEPT. 24

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. Sept. 24, 10 p.m., Elderbug, Forever Yours, and Orchid Thief; www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. Sept. 24, 7 p.m. 276-469-1069.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. Sept. 24, 6 p.m., 3rd Anniversary Bash & Boil at Delta Blues with The Billy Crawford Band, Victor Lawson & Boogie Chillen, and Ron Addison and the Tom Cats (Blues and barbecue go together like cowboys and hats. Platefuls of blues and barbecue accompany the 3rd Anniversary Bash & Boil at the smashing Delta Blues BBQ.) 423-573-3382.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. Sept. 24, 8 p.m., Roy Book Binder, $25. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

GYPSY CIRCUS CIDER COMPANY: Kingsport, 2645 Fort Henry Dr. Sept. 24, 6 p.m., Bassline EDM. 423-212-5012.

MICHAEL WALTRIP BREWING: Bristol, 221 Moore St. Sept. 24, 7 p.m., Chad Cox. 276-821-3020.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. Sept. 24, 8 p.m., Metric, $37-$41. 828-398-1837.

QUAKER STEAK & LUBE: Bristol, 629 State St. Sept. 24, 8 p.m., Steele Cookin' Band; 276-644-9464.

STATE STREET BREWING: Bristol, 801 State St. Sept. 24, 7 p.m., Big Son. 276-644-3380.

WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 149 Deadmore St. Sept. 24, 6 p.m., Pierce Edens; 276-477-1953.

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. Sept. 24, 2 p.m., Monthly Bluegrass Jam; 423-573-1927.

SEPT. 26

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. Sept. 23, 7 p.m.,Drew Dodson; Sept. 26, 7 p.m. 423-928-2295.

SEPT. 27

BRISTOL HOTEL LUMAC ROOFTOP BAR: Bristol, 115 Country Music Way. Sept. 27, 6 p.m., Noah Spencer. 276-696-3535.

SEPT. 28

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Luke Brogden; Sept. 28, 7 p.m., Mark Larkins. 423-573-1185.

THOMPSON-BOLING ARENA: Knoxville. Sept. 28, 7 p.m., Greta Van Fleet. 865-974-0953.

SEPT. 29

QUAKER STEAK & LUBE: Bristol, 629 State St. Sept. 29, 7 p.m., The Well Drinkers; 276-644-9464.

CAMEO THEATRE: Bristol. Sept. 29, 8 p.m., Chapel Hart, $26.50-$36.50; 276-296-1234.

SEPT. 30

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. Sept. 30 10 p.m., Paradoxum, Dawn of Dismality, and Within the Midst. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. Sept. 30, 7 p.m., PF Flyers. 423-573-3382.

QUAKER STEAK & LUBE: Bristol, 629 State St. Sept. 30, 8 p.m., Mike Snodgrass. 276-644-9464.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. Sept. 30, 7 p.m., Chase Wright. 423-844-0400.

WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Sept. 30, 6 p.m., Scott Miller with The Wild Ponies and Adam Bolt (Americana music extraordinaire led by Virginia farmer Scott Miller and Abingdon’s golden Adam Bolt.)276-477-1953.

OCT. 1

THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. Oct. 1, 7 p.m., Double Jointed (Logan Fritz and McKenna Blevins). 276-469-1069.

OCT, 2

HIDEAWAY: Johnson City, 235 E. Main St. Oct. 2, 10 p.m., Black Lung and Season of the Witch. 423-926-3896.

OCT. 5

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. Oct. 5, 7 p.m., Nikki Lane, $29.54-$74; 423-274-8920.

OCT. 11

NISWONGER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: Greeneville. Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m., Kansas, $60-$100; Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m., Tommy Emmanuel, $30-$40; 423-638-1679.

OCT 12

CAMEO THEATRE: Bristol. Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Blues Traveler, $74.50-$88.50. 276-296-1234.

OCT. 14

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. Oct. 14, 6 p.m., 1927 Concert Series featuring Western Centuries, $100. 423-573-1927.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Oct. 14, 8 p.m., Christopher Cross, $52.04-$103; 423-274-8920.

OCT. 15

NISWONGER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., Josh Turner, $55-$65. 423-638-1679.

OCT. 22

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Oct. 22, 8 p.m., The Wallflowers, $58.54-$115.50; 423-274-8920.

OCT. 26

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., Lindsey Buckingham, $86.99-$149. 423-274-8920.