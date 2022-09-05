'Never heard of you' an author's experience at a vendor event

I recently spent four days at a large vendor event in which I was promoting a statewide writing group as well as my own novels. Getting passersby to stop for a moment to discuss writing and reading was hard enough, but getting them to look at my books was even more difficult.

This was mostly due to the fact that the bulk of the passersby weren’t readers. In fact, whenever I asked, “Are you a reader?” they tended to answer with a shake of their heads, a scoffing sound, or an abrupt excuse as to how they don’t have time to read.

Fortunately, though, some people did stop to chat, and I even convinced a few of them to take a chance on me and buy my books. One elderly guy, though, stopped only long enough to peer at my name on my books and ask if that was me. I told him it was. He then eyed me with distrust and grunted, “Never heard of you.” Before I could even reply, he turned and trudged away.

I chuckled and shrugged it off, but his comment was silly. Does he truly spend his life only reading things by authors he’s heard of? Only listening to the music of bands or singers he’s heard of? Only sampling the food of restaurants he’s heard of? Only enjoying any type of show that contains performers he’s heard of?

That seems like a boring way to live one’s life. As it pertains to literature, I cannot fathom a world in which I would only select books to read that were written by authors I’d previously heard of. After all, how have I heard of these authors? Am I to pose all my reading choices solely upon the recommendations of others? Am I to rely solely upon reviews in national papers or in online reading forums?

If I didn’t read books written by authors I’d never previously heard of, then I never would have read “The Weight of Ink” by Rachel Kadish, or “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society” by Annie Barrows and Mary Ann Shaffer. I hadn’t heard of these ladies at all prior to stumbling upon their books, but now these two books are among my favorite reads ever, and I’ve written about them in this column. I own and read many books by authors who were unknown to me prior to reading their books.

I don’t read a book because I’ve heard of its author. I read a book because the story sounds like something I’d enjoy.

Even the best-known authors aren’t known to all readers. If you don’t read romance, there’s a good chance you’ve never heard of Danielle Steel, and if you aren’t into crime fiction, then David Baldacci wouldn’t be on your reading radar. All well-known authors were once complete unknowns because that’s where every author starts.

There are so many authors out there vying for the attention of readers. There’s no way you can have heard of even a fraction of them, but if you ever get the chance to talk to one at any type of event, at least pause long enough to get to know that writer a little bit. After all, that’s how an author eventually becomes known, and you’ll make that writer very happy.

Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com.

This month’s reading selection is “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” by Muriel Spark.