Nathan Sykes goes old school at Gypsy Circus Cider Co.

Nathan Sykes appears to have stepped from the stage of some honky-tonk circa 1948.

A troubadour Ernest Tubb never met, a drifting cowboy Hank Williams never knew, Sykes owes his look and sound to eras long gone by.

Sykes looks back when stepping forward onstage at Gypsy Circus Cider Co. in Kingsport on Saturday, Jan. 23. The bespectacled balladeer relishes music and its makers of yore.

“I try to hear it like people back then heard it,” said Sykes by phone from his home in Church Hill, Tennessee. “Then I try to play it that way, too, yet make my own take on that.”

Sykes gravitated to music courtesy his banjo-picking grandfather and music-loving father. They played bluegrass. During his formative years, the pair imparted a love for music as made by the likes of Flatt and Scruggs as well as The Stanley Brothers.

“I come from a musical family,” said Sykes, a native of Kingsport. “My grandfather played bluegrass banjo, listened to Flatt and Scruggs 78s. My dad plays a little bit as well. It seemed natural to me to fall in with them.”