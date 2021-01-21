Nathan Sykes goes old school at Gypsy Circus Cider Co.

Nathan Sykes appears to have stepped from the stage of some honky-tonk circa 1948.
A troubadour Ernest Tubb never met, a drifting cowboy Hank Williams never knew, Sykes owes his look and sound to eras long gone by.
Sykes looks back when stepping forward onstage at Gypsy Circus Cider Co. in Kingsport on Saturday, Jan. 23. The bespectacled balladeer relishes music and its makers of yore.
“I try to hear it like people back then heard it,” said Sykes by phone from his home in Church Hill, Tennessee. “Then I try to play it that way, too, yet make my own take on that.”
Sykes gravitated to music courtesy his banjo-picking grandfather and music-loving father. They played bluegrass. During his formative years, the pair imparted a love for music as made by the likes of Flatt and Scruggs as well as The Stanley Brothers.
“I come from a musical family,” said Sykes, a native of Kingsport. “My grandfather played bluegrass banjo, listened to Flatt and Scruggs 78s. My dad plays a little bit as well. It seemed natural to me to fall in with them.”
Curiosity led Sykes into stacks of distinction as routed through the hallowed pages of bluegrass and country music. Sculpted from the mid-1930s to the pre-rock ’n’ roll 1950s, his style reflects a conglomeration of Stanley Brothers bluegrass to Delmore Brothers country.
“I say hillbilly music a lot. It’s hillbilly music,” Sykes, 25, said. “It’s in the vein of bluegrass music, but it’s not bluegrass.”
Sykes’ style edges close to that of The Louvin Brothers. Sans the brothers’ taut vocal harmonies and layering, Sykes’ music toes a line that connects bluegrass and country.
“Relative to smooth country singers, what I do is more on the raw side,” he said. “I don’t think of myself as a smooth singer. I wouldn’t describe myself as a Jim Reeves style at all. I’m more rural.”
Consequently, Sykes zeros in on country’s earliest eras for music and inspiration. Onstage, he’s far more apt to sample selections from 1930s and ’40s Wade and J.E. Mainer than latter-day Mel Tillis or Charley Pride.
“From those days (of the 1940s), you had Uncle Dave Macon hanging out and the Gully Jumpers, as well as the Fruit Jar Drinkers,” Sykes said of his early-era music loves. “It’s country music.”
For a public most often exposed to mainstream music, such early era country songs as Macon’s “Keep My Skillet Good and Greasy” and Roy Acuff’s “Wabash Cannonball” may seem archaic. But while people grow old, songs do not — particularly when exposed to folks who’ve never heard them.
When Sykes samples Acuff or Ernest Tubb tunes, they become brand-new all over again.
“They really don’t get old,” Sykes said. “The true measure of a good song is that it’s timeless. Hank Williams, all of his songs are just as relevant today as they were in the 1940s.”
Thing is, Sykes appears as if he’s stepped out of yesteryear. He sounds and looks the part. Onstage and off, he dresses in vintage clothing the likes of which he would have fit right in while on stage at the Grand Ole Opry in 1945.
“When I perform music, there is a visual aspect as well,” he said. “Beyond music, I’ve always been into old things like vintage clothes. When I started playing guitar, vintage guitars were different in a good way. It all kind of runs together.”
Combined, Sykes attains a modicum of distinction. No one within the Bristol music scene looks like him. More importantly, no one sounds likes him. Sykes echoes like a forgotten voice from country music’s golden age.
“That’s what I’ve been trying to do. What can I do that makes me stand out?” Sykes said. “Slowly but surely, I’m getting there.”