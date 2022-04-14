Versatile virtuoso Béla Fleck leads 'My Bluegrass Heart' to the Paramount on April 16

Babe Ruth on the banjo, Béla Fleck’s virtuosity and versatility go unmatched.

From classical to jazz to bluegrass, Bach to Bill Monroe, Fleck takes to the skies with his banjo much like Ruth smashed baseballs.

To the moon he goes when Fleck leads “My Bluegrass Heart” to Bristol’s Paramount. Set to stage on Saturday, April 16, Fleck leads a band of bluegrass all-stars. Stuart Duncan fiddles, Sierra Hull plays mandolin, her husband Justin Moses doubles on dobro and fiddle, Mark Schatz keeps time on bass, and Bryan Sutton aces on guitar.

“The bandleader is like a curator,” said Fleck on Monday by phone from a truck stop in Pennsylvania. “He puts the team together and lets them do their thing. Like Bill Monroe didn’t have to be the star every moment.”

The feeling playing music amidst that band? Perhaps like a baseball off the Big Bambino’s bat.

“It’s exhilarating,” Fleck said. “It’s like flying.”

Fleck won a Grammy on April 3 for his recent bluegrass album, “My Bluegrass Heart.” He’s among the all-time leaders in Grammy wins with 15 and Grammy nominations with 36. For perspective, that’s more than the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, and the Who — combined.

Grand plans preceded “My Bluegrass Heart.” For his first bluegrass album since 1999’s “The Bluegrass Sessions: Tales from the Acoustic Planet, Vol. 2,” his idea was to assemble a band of the genre’s finest players.

“I kept waiting for Tony Rice. Well, I only get to play bluegrass every once in a while,” Fleck, 63, said. “When Tony became unavailable [Rice’s health and then death], then what could I do? That’s when I started putting together other ideas.”

Built track by track with a particular band for each, “My Bluegrass Heart” features a personnel list that reads like a who’s who of bluegrass. Take track one, “Vertigo.” Sam Bush plays mandolin, Stuart Duncan fiddle, Edgar Meyer bass, Bryan Sutton guitar and Fleck the banjo. All of them have won multiple Grammys each.

For context, Fleck’s Grammy for “My Bluegrass Heart” was his first for bluegrass.

“This one was very meaningful for me,” he said. “I feel like [the album] opened up my world. I recorded it before the pandemic. Getting it out there and then touring with it, [the Grammy] was very unexpected, but it felt good. It feels like a Grammy for everybody who participated — Sam Bush, Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull.”

Given Fleck’s lifelong and time-chewing excursions into realms of classical, jazz and world music, his opportunities to play bluegrass are cherished not only by him but also his legions of loyal fans. It’s a chance to revisit the love of loves. After all, Fleck did not pick up the banjo because he loves Mozart.

“It’s a great feeling to know that you are a part of a community,” Fleck said of his fellow bluegrass pickers and fans. “When I play with an orchestra, I’m the only banjo player. When I play bluegrass, it gives me confidence to play in that community. Then I can bring that strength into those other worlds.”

So, for years now, even while Fleck ventured far afar the bluegrass field, he never forgot the core of his beating bluegrass heart. He said many of the tunes on the album had been with him for years.

“I wanted to work really hard on making something unique that was bluegrass,” Fleck said. “When you write enough tunes, they burn a hole in your pocket.”

Released in September, Fleck’s ambitious 19-track “My Bluegrass Heart” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Album chart. To date, it has tallied 24 weeks on the chart en route to winning a Grammy.

“I want to connect,” Fleck said. “You can’t please everybody, but if you can please an audience curated by what you do, it’s a great feeling.”

Band of headliners intact, when Fleck steps to the plate at the Paramount in Bristol, listen for him to swing for the seats.

“This group that is coming to Bristol, they’re the cream of the crop,” Fleck said. “They’re making my stuff sound great. If you want to see it Bristol, come on out!”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.