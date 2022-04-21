Travis White performs his gritty rock laced with faith-based passion Saturday night at Delta Blues BBQ

Travis White’s music emanates from the Bible in his hand and the rock ’n’ roll in his ear.

Rock of his soul, White embarks upon Delta Blues BBQ in downtown Bristol, Tennessee, on Saturday, April 23. The married father of three young children expresses aspects of positivity, gratitude and fun in his own songs and in the catalogs of others.

“It’s soul music,” said White of his style. “My original stuff is faith-based. Not preachy. I’m not putting myself on their level, but think of Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty and Bob Dylan with my faith laced through it.”

An impassioned singer, White has a Chris Knight — or perhaps a tempered Bryan Adams — touch to his lightly coarse, sandpapery voice. With an acoustic sound and pointed lyrics that don’t turn didactic, there’s point and purpose to his material.

Take his new song, “Walking Dead.” No, it’s not an ode to zombies.

“The life you live, if we live our lives for God, it’s going to be dangerous in this day and time,” White, 36, said on Saturday. “I was practicing Matchbox Twenty’s song ‘3AM’ when the riff for ‘Walking Dead’ came. It was written in September and recorded in December.”

To date, the Kingsport resident has recorded and released five EPs.

“I record in Greeneville at Windrush Productions,” White said. “I go in with steak, and he puts the sizzle on it. I have a new project coming out in summer.”

Look for copies of White’s EPs to be on sale at his Delta Blues show.

“I’m playing from 7 to 9,” he said. “I don’t take breaks.”

And though his guitar’s unplugged, he’s not. OK, he’s not AC/DC loud, but hey, he’s not James Taylor whispery either. Travis White brings the volume in song and sound. He knows it’s only rock ’n’ roll, but he loves it lively.

“If you come to sit in a back corner and hear James Taylor songs that are quiet,” White said, “just know that it’s going to be a rock ’n’ roll show. My dad played a song for me as a kid called ‘Why Should the Devil Have All the Fun?’ I agree! That’s a great statement, a great question.”

White participated in and advanced through the opening round of the recent Tennessee Songwriters Week competition earlier this year. He made it into the sound round with “Capacity,” a song he’s sure to play on Saturday night.

“I like to play songs I want to hear,” White said. “Yeah, I’ll do ‘Capacity,’ but no two of my shows are the same. I change every show. There are staples, but I like to keep people on their toes.”

White referenced Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam’s lead singer, as inspiration for the pacing of his own shows. As fans of Pearl Jam can attest, their concerts are renowned for being wildly different from night to night.

“There’s a science to a set list,” White said. “I’ll open the Delta Blues show with a rock song, a hair metal song. But it’s a secret.”

Unlike his faith in God and love of rock, White keeps details of his shows close in hand. Yeah, it’s a fair guess to assume he will play such originals as “Climate Change” and “Capacity.” Likewise, count on a singer whose songs range from wide open fun to open-artery heart-tuggers.

Like the late Tom Petty, White’s running down a dream, only in a lane all his own.

“I want to get God’s word out,” White said. “That’s my ultimate goal, but I’m not a preacher. I like to rock.”

