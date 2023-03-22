If You Go Who: Trampled by Turtles and Bailey Bigger When: Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va. Admission: $50-$60 Info: 276-296-1234 Web, audio and video: https://trampledbyturtles.com

Banjos and mandolins do not make a band bluegrass any more than a cowboy hat and boots make a fellow a cowboy.

So it goes with Trampled by Turtles.

Birthed nearly 20 years ago in Duluth, Minnesota, Trampled by Turtles venture south to The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, on Wednesday, April 19. From their lineup of acoustic instruments — guitar, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, upright bass, etc., one may conclude they belong among the ranks of bluegrass. Not so.

“Genre-wise, we’re a rock ’n’ roll band that plays bluegrass instruments,” said Ryan Young, who plays fiddle in Trampled by Turtles. “People might describe us as a bluegrass band, but that’s not technically correct. We’re closer to Neil Young than Ralph Stanley.”

Dave Simonett formed Trampled by Turtles in 2003. Initially established as a side band, thieves had stolen much of his musical gear. They left his acoustic guitar behind. Without amplification, he turned to an acoustic sound, one based in folk as well as, at least eventually, in bluegrass instrumentation.

Tim Saxhaug plays upright bass, Erik Berry the mandolin, and Dave Carroll mans the banjo. They’ve been in the band with Simonett since 2003. Young came on board to play fiddle in 2006. Cellist Eamonn McLain joined in 2014.

“We’re going on 20 years pretty soon,” Young said by phone from his home in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “Everybody in this group is a good person. We’re all friends.”

That’s not always a given. Reference England’s explosive Oasis for context.

“Nobody secretly hates anyone,” Young said. “In Trampled by Turtles, everybody is a really good listener. Dave writes the basic chord structures and lyrics, but we all come up with the arrangements.”

Plus, Trampled by Turtles have forged their own way along considerably deep inroads in the music industry without major record label help. They’re independents. Consequently, they record what they want, tour where they wish, and along the way hammered a style all their own.

“We’re definitely unique,” Young said. “At the beginning, we didn’t have a certain specific sound in mind. It was the guitar player and mandolin player together.”

Ten albums later, Trampled by Turtles classify as a nationally touring band who toe the indie line. Perhaps early years of searching for an elusive sound helped establish who they became.

“I played guitar first,” Young said. “I started playing violin in fourth grade in the student orchestra. Then I went into folk music and learned how to improvise. I’m lucky I can do both.”

When not on the road, Young teaches violin.

“Many of my classical students want to learn how to improvise,” Young said. “When I play, I basically don’t play things the same way two nights in a row.”

On the road to promote their latest album, “Alpenglow,” Trampled by Turtles do not rate as the next big thing. In their world, they’re big. But their world consists of sales in the thousands as opposed to millions while playing for audiences in theaters and not massive arenas and coliseums.

And that’s OK. Like the children’s book, Trampled by Turtles rate as the little band that could. And have.

“We’ve never going to be big-time musicians like the biggest of the big,” Young said. “That’s not our thing. We’re not going to be big pop stars. We have done well enough for ourselves. I’m super blessed to be with these guys.”