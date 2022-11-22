They'll be singing the blues at the Bristol Casino

Viva, Las…Bristol!

Blackjack tables rock and slot machines roll to a steady beat of hope and optimism all day, all night, every day, every night.

Fridays brings music into the fray. Southwest Virginia’s Ron Short with his Possum Playboys band enter Bristol Casino Friday, Nov. 25. Likewise, blues man Victor Lawson and his band Boogie Chillen chime in. There’s more. The Company Band brings a dose of rhythm and blues to the casino.

It’s free. Slots and tables may chew up the dough, but the music’s free. Quite a bargain considering Ron Short’s taut musicianship, Lawson’s showmanship, and The Company Band’s fluid style. Short may sample from high energy realms of zydeco. Lawson favors blues guitarists from John Lee Hooker to B.B. King. The Company Band leans Motown. Altogether, one can hit the jackpot at the casino without spending a dime.

If You Go

Who: Ron Short and The Possum Playboys, Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen, and The Company Band

When: Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.

Where: Bristol Casino, 500 Gate City Hwy., Bristol, Va.

Admission: Free

Info: 276-696-3660

Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/possumbebop4u/

Lightnin’ Charlie

Bolts of blue, strikes of substance, Lightnin’ Charlie earned his name long ago.

For decades a fixture on the Tri-Cities music scene, Lightnin’ Charlie returns to the Delta Blues BBQ in Bristol, Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 26. Happy Thanksgiving, indeed.

Charlie does not need a band. A six-string guitar slinger schooled well in the musical virtues of rock’s Chuck Berry to country’s Hank Snow and blues’ Elmore James, Charlie performs American music of considerable note. He’s neither just rock nor simply country nor blues, jazz, and so forth. Lightnin’ strikes within each of them. He’s something of a living, breathing Smithsonian, an institute of sound and style.

If You Go

Who: Lightnin’ Charlie

When: Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

Where: Delta Blues BBQ, 724 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: Free

Info: 423-573-3382

Web, audio and video: https://lightnincharlie.com

BCM Christmas with Riders in the Sky

Christmas in Bristol turns much brighter when Riders in the Sky gallop into town.

Bright as Broadway’s lights, western music legends Riders in the Sky corral a Christmas show Friday, Dec. 2 at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia. Come early for dinner, stay late for the show.

Riders in the Sky established on the strength of western music stars of yore. They revived the harmonies-rich sounds and Technicolor rainbow look of such silver screen singing cowboys as Roy Rogers and Gene Autry. Members of the Grand Ole Opry since 1982, Riders in the Sky as led by Ranger Doug shine like stars who leapt out of the sky.

If You Go

What & Who: A BCM Christmas with Riders in the Sky

When: Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Where: Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 101 Country Music Way, Bristol, Va.

Admission: $100, includes dinner and the show

Info: 423-573-1927

Web, audio and video: https://ridersinthesky.com

Music Notes

Great things continue for 49 Winchester. Based in Castlewood, Virginia, the band’s song “Last Call” is featured in the latest episode of “Yellowstone.” Broadcast on the Paramount network, “Yellowstone” stars Kevin Costner and Luke Grimes.

Grammy Awards nominations were recently announced. Several Bristol connections emerge from within the nominees. Dave Eggar, a world-renowned cellist who lives in Bristol, was nominated for two Grammys. He’s nominated twice for Best Instrumental Composition with Tasha Warren for “African Tales” and “Snapshots.”

It gets better. Work done on Eggar’s recordings was done at Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio in Bristol and Bobby Starnes’ studio Hat Creek Recording Company in Gray.

Johnson City’s Ted Olson, a professor at ETSU, was nominated in the Best Album Notes category. A multiple Grammy nominee in the past, Olson is nominated this time for having written the album notes for a Doc Watson box set, “Life’s Work: A Retrospective.”

David Grisman’s Bluegrass Quintet fiddles up this week’s free MP3 download. Meander to https://acousticdisc.com/product/the-bluegrass-quintet-live-in-japan-download. Find “I Know What it Means to be Lonesome.” Culled from “The Bluegrass Quintet – Live in Japan,” the track hails from 1976. It features David Grisman, Tony Rice, Bill Keith, Richard Greene, and Todd Phillips.