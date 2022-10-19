The Wallflowers play the Paramount Saturday.

Bob Dylan nearly played the Paramount. It’s true. Years ago, folk music’s bard came close to being booked to appear at the Paramount.

Now comes Jakob Dylan, Bob’s son. He leads The Wallflowers to Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 22. Plentiful tickets remain for close views of the stage.

Dylan - Jakob, that is - formed The Wallflowers in 1989 in Los Angeles. Nearly a decade later, they hit with a sinewy slide-guitar laced “6th Avenue Heartache.” Months later, propulsive rocker “One Headlight” followed and arose to international success. Seven albums to their credit, The Wallflowers returned last year after nearly a decade between records with the widely acclaimed “Exit Wounds.”

If You Go

Who: The Wallflowers

When: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m.

Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tennessee

Admission: $58.54-$115.50

Info: 423-274-8920

Web, audio and video: www.wallflowersmusic.com

Max Gall

Max Gall offers alternative ways and means of playing and making music.

Gall, whose style echoes effectively on such originals as “Angel on My Mind,” visits Delta Blues BBQ in Bristol, Tennessee, this weekend for a two-night stand. Hear his moving lyrics and fetching sound on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22.

Thoroughly independent, Gall may appeal to those who enjoy Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder or perhaps grunge rock godfather Neil Young. Widely acoustic, Gall’s music edges into avenues of angst and love lost, as on his new “Bed is Gone.” Relational music, as with “Just the Same as I,” permeates Gall’s creations. Formulated within off-kilter chords and generally rhythmic guitar, Gall’s talent for hook-laden melodies defines him as thought-provoking and easy on the ear.

If You Go

Who: Max Gall

When: Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

Where: Delta Blues BBQ, 724 State St., Bristol, Tennessee

Admission: Free

Info: 423-573-3382

Web, audio and video: www.maxgallmusic.com

Lindsey Buckingham

Crack wide the gates of town to welcome a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In Lindsey Buckingham, Bristol welcomes one of rock music’s finest guitar players. Oh, and he was a member of the legendary Fleetwood Mac. He brings a lifetime of indelible classics to Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee, on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

A Californian, Buckingham and Stevie Nicks recorded a pivotal album together in 1973. Two years later they were members of British band Fleetwood Mac. Buckingham appears on the band’s most successful albums including 1977’s “Rumours,” one of America’s best-selling albums of all time at 20 million copies. Guitarists hail Buckingham as one of the best. Singers look to him for his crisp harmonies. Fans simply love his deep catalog of hits.

If You Go

Who: Lindsey Buckingham

When: Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tennessee

Admission: $86.99-$149

Info: 423-274-8920

Web, audio and video: www.lindseybuckingham.com

Music Notes

See Mark Chesnutt at Paramount Bristol Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to catch the country music veteran will go on sale Friday at noon. Prices begin at $53.04 and scale to $98.50. To purchase tickets call (423) 274-8920, visit the box office at 518 State Street in Bristol, Tennessee, or go online at https://paramountbristol.org.

A native Texan, Chesnutt arrived on the national scene during the summer of 1990 with “Too Cold at Home.” Signed to MCA Nashville Records, the song peaked at number three.

Then as now, Chesnutt projected authentically-crafted country music. His was and remains music made with a nod toward country music history as opposed to pop-infused histrionics. But for a few career missteps such as 1998’s ill-advised cover of Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” Chesnutt’s remained true to his roots.

That Chesnutt, one of country music’s most staunch defenders and performers, is coming to the Birthplace of Country Music fits as well as the cowboy hat that adorns his head.

Love rock ‘n’ roll, too? Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. to see Boston’s Bad Marriage at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Kingsport’s Slick Cadillac will open.

Bad Marriage appears as if they stepped out of 1985. Instead, they formed in 2015. Based on styles from rock’s edgier sides including AC/DC, Aerosmith, and Led Zeppelin, lead guitarist Mike Fitz founded Bad Marriage as a band of blues-tinged rockers. With Jonny P singing lead, the band issued its first record, “Knock 3 More Times,” in 2018.

For those who miss unadulterated rock, Bad Marriage supplies scintillating examples of rock unimpeded.

Tickets range from $25.50 to $35.50. To purchase tickets, visit https://thecameotheater.com/events/bad-marriage/ or call (276) 296-1234.

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion alum Steve Earle offers three songs in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Find www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/steve-earle/may-12-2022-paste-studio-nyc-new-york-ny. Recorded live at Paste Studio in New York City on May 12, 2022, Earle digs into his latest album, “Jerry Jeff,” for three Jerry Jeff Walker-penned songs. They include and excellent “Gypsy Songman,” the gripping “Wheel,” and evergreen “Mr. Bojangles.”