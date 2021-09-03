Tanya Tucker bows out of BR&RR lineup

Tanya Tucker resumes performing this weekend with a show in Michigan, but the longtime country star won’t appear in Bristol next Friday.

Tucker, 62, hasn’t toured all summer due to hip replacement surgery. She made the announcement on her Facebook page, but, unlike other recent cancellations, this one isn’t related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hi everyone, I’m looking forward to getting back out on the road this weekend. My hip is a lot better. The physical therapy and all of your well wishes has helped,” Tucker posted.

“Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances and travel complications, we are going to be unable to make Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion festival September 10th. I’m so sorry y’all, but I will see you at Bristol Rhythm and Roots in 2022.”

Festival organizers said they are “sad” she won’t appear, but they look forward to welcoming her to the Twin City next year.

The festival will be held Sept. 10-12 in downtown Bristol.

Tucker was scheduled to perform Friday night. She also canceled an Indiana show but is still scheduled to play Sunday at the Great Lakes Center for the Arts in Michigan and then do two shows next Saturday and Sunday at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.