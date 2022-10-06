Symphony of the Mountains continues fall season

Symphony of the Mountains continues its fall season Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, 23 with two performances of Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony #3, the “Scottish Symphony.”

The first performance, at the new Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City, Tennessee, includes the Beethoven “Emperor Concerto” No. 5 for piano and orchestra.

Postponed from 2020, the year of Beethoven’s 250th birthday, the concerto will be performed by Dr. Tatiana Tessman. Tessman has performed as soloist with orchestras around the world, including the World Symphony in Cincinnati, Uruguay Philharmonic Symphony, Panama Philharmonic Symphony, Korea W. Philharmonic, and Bach Festival Orchestra. She performed with the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra upon a personal invitation from Maestro Mstislav Rostropovich. Dr. Tessman won first prize at the Glenn Gould International Piano Competition in Ostra, Italy.

Sunday, Oct. 23 the Symphony of the Mountains will repeat the performance of the “Scottish Symphony” at the Kingsport Farmers Market. When concert halls were closed due to the pandemic, SOTM always thinking out of the box, played their first free concert there.

According to Music Director, Cornelia Laemmli Orth, the event was so popular the “Symphony at the Farmers Market” will now become an annual tradition. The 45-minute concert is free.

“From Scotland to Appalachia” will take place Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City, Tennessee. Tickets are $35 for adults and may be purchased online at symphonytix.com or through the Martin Center box office at (423) 439-2787. As with all SOTM concerts, children and students may attend at no charge.

“Symphony at the Farmers Market” will take place Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. There is no charge for admission. Approximately 100 chairs are available for attendees or bring lawn chairs. For more information visit symphonytix.com or call (423) 392-8423.