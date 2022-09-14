Supervisors delay consideration of Abingdon music festival

The Between the Vines Music and Cultural Festival is between happening - or not.

About two dozen people turned out to speak at the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday on the planned event at the Abingdon Vineyards on Alvarado Road in Abingdon, Virginia.

The Between the Vines Music and Cultural Festival is scheduled to take place at the vineyard Friday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 16. Tickets are currently being sold online and range from a $30 adult Sunday pass to a $380 VIP high Roller Weekend ticket. Promotional materials for the three-day festival says its mission is to, curate an annual event that highlights, celebrates and promotes the magic of the SWVA region and its natural resources.

Supervisor Wayne Stevens made a motion to approve the Between the Vines Festival, slated for Oct. 14-16, seconded by Supervisor Randy Pennington.

But Supervisor Dwayne Ball voted against the permit, saying he thought the event would ultimately be settled in a courtroom.

“To me, it just doesn’t add up to have 500 to 1,000 people on seven-acres,” Ball said.

“For me personally, it’s a matter of safety.”

Ball made a substitute motion to table any action on the event – until the board’s next meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Ball’s motion passed.

At present, the business is facing a pending land-disturbance violation that included a stop-work-order to clear trees, according to County Attorney Lucy Phillips.

Loren Gardner, part-owner and the operator of Abingdon Vineyards, moved to the region about four years ago from California.

“This community has welcomed me with optimistic reserve,” he said.

Gardner has supported more than 350 bands at the winery with live performances and said this festival had been planned for two years.

“This festival is not new necessarily,” he said. “We’ve had events with up to 1,000 people.”

Bob Carlson, 89, the owner of the winery property, said the event is “too large” for the property.

“I encourage the board to dismiss this application,” he said.

The festival is slated to have a 24-hour medical staff, nature walks and a river cleanup, according to Holly Morrow, who said she is in charge of “The Kids Zone” at the festival.

Elizabeth Gardner, who owns half of the winery, said she is against holding the festival.

Kevin Sutherland, an adjacent landowner and former winery employee, said he was also against the music festival.

Max Hermann, the former owner of The Tavern in Abingdon, said he supported the special entertainment permit for the festival because it means increased tourism.

An online petition has been signed by more than 850 supporters of the festival.

Located near a hairpin curve on Alvarado Road, the winery property borders the South Fork of the Holston River.

Here, Carlson said Loren Gardner had removed at least 20 trees on the winery property and adjacent land owned by the Tennessee Valley Authority.

“This area has become a tacky mud pit,” Carlson said.

Yet fans of the winery praised the Abingdon Vineyards operation. Several said Loren Gardner has improved the property by clearing off the river banks and making South Holston Lake accessible to boaters and kayakers.

Loren Gardner said he had encouraged kayakers and fishermen to access the property.