If You Go Who: Steep Canyon Rangers When: Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn. Admission: $50.54-$104 Info: 423-274-8920 Web, audio and video: www.steepcanyon.com

North Carolina’s Steep Canyon Rangers won a Grammy, toured America with Hollywood comedic legend Steve Martin at the helm, became one of bluegrass’ premiere bands.

But back when they formed as a band while in college at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, they were still learning to play their instruments.

“It’s true,” said Mike Guggino, who plays mandolin and was with Steep Canyon when they formed in 2000. “We were raw, man.”

Not anymore. See and hear for yourselves as Steep Canyon Rangers return to Bristol to headline majestic Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee, on Wednesday, May 10. Great tickets remain to see one of the 21st Century’s greatest bluegrass bands.

“All of us had played music, just not bluegrass instruments,” Guggino said of the band’s earliest days. “We were learning how to play bluegrass on the fly.”

Twenty-three years and 15 albums later, Steep Canyon Rangers learned well. Even in bluegrass, more bands experience career-killing attrition than those who survive for decades. Longevity, like a kiss from home, lingers well within the ranks of Steep Canyon Rangers.

“I think it’s because we get along so well as people,” Guggino said. “It started in college. Woody (Platt) and Graham (Sharp) were friends. We’ve always worked well as a band. We care.”

Close, yes. Yet Steep Canyon Rangers have experienced adversity connected with a pair of departures from the band. First, upright bassist Charles Humphrey III left in 2017. Then much more tellingly, co-founding member Woody Platt, Steep Canyon’s lead vocalist and guitarist, left last year.

“Woody’s departure, it was tough,” Guggino said. “We’re still friends. I’ve known him since kindergarten. It has been tough. There’s no bad feelings. We still play music together sometimes.”

Platt’s final album with the band he helped mold was 2020’s “Arm in Arm.” With new lead vocalist and guitarist Aaron Burdett now in the fold, Steep Canyon Rangers’ forthcoming album will be their first without Platt.

“We just finished the record in January,” Guggino said.

Titled “Morning Shift,” Guggino added that it’s “probably” due for release in the fall.

“We recorded it in North Carolina, and Darrell Scott produced it,” Guggino said. “It will be a bunch of songs written by Graham and some by Aaron, our new singer. He’s got a great voice and a different voice in the lead. It’s something different for the band.”

A pair of independently released albums preceded Steep Canyon Rangers’ eponymous debut on Charlottesville’s Rebel Records in 2004. One of bluegrass’ marquee record labels, Rebel launched the Rangers deep into the bluegrass public’s consciousness.

A year later, they followed up with “One Dime at a Dime,” the band’s first bona fide hit album.

“’One Dime at a Time’ was the first time we had a number one song on the bluegrass chart,” Guggino said. “Mike Bub produced that one. Being on our first major bluegrass label, it was really important for sure.”

Then as now, Steep Canyon worked for and wrested reins of distinction in sound and style.

“It’s hugely important,” Guggino said. “We weren’t trying to do anything but be ourselves.”

Fortuitously, then along came Steve Martin. The banjo-playing Hollywood movie legend more known for his movies than his music, came to know the music of Steep Canyon Rangers through his wife.

More fortuitous, Martin wanted to make music with Steep Canyon Rangers. And did, on the road in concerts and on record, as with their first collaboration, 2011’s LP, “Rare Bird Alert.”

“It got our music out there to much bigger audiences,” Guggino said. “We had a reputation as Steve Martin’s band. We won a Grammy in 2012. The Grammy? It said to us that we’ve arrived.”

Steeped in bluegrass, steeped in history. When Steep Canyon Rangers arrive in Bristol on Wednesday, they’ll do so while looking into the horizon with a new singer and new music in a town they’re long since grown to love.

“We love Bristol. We love having a long history with Bristol,” Guggino said. “We’ve got a whole bunch of new songs to play.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.