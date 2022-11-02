State to dedicate marker in honor of Rich-R-Tone Records

The State of Tennessee will unveil a historical marker Friday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. at the Pavilion at Founders Park on Commerce Street in Johnson City. That evening at 7:30 p.m., The Brother Boys and ETSU’s Bluegrass Pride Band will provide a free tribute concert for free at the Down Home in Johnson City.

Rich-R-Tone Records was founded by James Hobart Stanton in 1946. The seminal record label located on Main Street in Johnson City until 1952. The label was among the first in America to feature bluegrass music. Furthermore, bluegrass legends The Stanley Brothers recorded their first records for Rich-R-Tone in 1947. Likewise, West Virginia’s Wilma Lee and Stoney Cooper, among rural music’s most legendary duos, recorded for the label.

If You Go

What: Rich-R-Tone Records Celebration

Who: The Brother Boys and ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band

When: Friday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City

Admission: Free

Info: 423-929-9822

Web, audio and video: https://brotherboys.com

Daniel Davis

Former Folk Soul Revival lead singer Daniel Davis has moved on to “Move Me.”

With a new album to support and a new solo career to promote. Davis steps out to step forward at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, Saturday, Nov. 5. Based in country touches with largely inspirational lyrics, Davis’ new album signals a new focus for the emotive musician.

Look for Davis to perform his new album, “Move Me,” in its entirety at The Cameo. Perseverance seeps throughout the album’s 12 new songs. All written by Davis, titles including “Fighter” bespeaks a fellow who has been knocked down, gotten up, and moved on. “Move Me” could be classified as a gospel album. Particularly with such cuts as “Hallelujah” and “Promised Land,” Davis wears his Christianity as prominently as the prodigious beard on his face.

If You Go

Who: Daniel Davis and Jonathan Short

When: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va.

Admission: $15

Info: 276-296-1234

Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/danieldavissongs

James Gregory

Then stand-up comedian James Gregory aims to provide laughs aplenty on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee. Southern in style, Gregory leans topical in terms of focus with his on-stage banter.

He’s billed as the funniest man in America. A native Georgian, Gregory’s trademark unkempt stage attire of faded blue and untucked shirt, rumpled hair and general next-door-neighbor-like countenance works for him. Sometimes he’s contrarian. Oftentimes he’s a tad grouchy. Yet his whimsicalness couple with an affecting Southern accent to convey observations and reflections that bear belly laughs by the plateful.

If You Go

Who: James Gregory

When: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $46.54-$78

Info: 423-274-8920

Web, audio and video: https://funniestman.com

Music Notes

Next year’s Country Thunder headliners were announced Tuesday. After two years of Morgan Wallen headlining Country Thunder’s stops in Bristol, next year’s headliners will be Eric Church and Brooks & Dunn. Slated to stage on Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, a wide range of ticket packages are on sale now.

For now, all tickets sold are two-day bundles. General admission for a two-day ticket retail for $150. Gold circle tickets, which offer attendees the chance to get as close to the stage as possible, touch down at a cool $300. They are standing-room only tickets.

Platinum tickets include front-of-stage availability as well as access to what they describe as “private luxury bathrooms,” exclusive rooftop lounge, a private bar, VIP parking, and more. They top out at $650.

Stay tuned for announcements of additional acts to perform during next year’s Country Thunder. For now, check www.countrythunder.com/bristol-ticketsandcamping for more information.

Veteran bluegrass musician David Peterson traded banjos and bluegrass for a pedal steel and country twang last Friday night at Blackbird Bakery in downtown Bristol. Peterson’s voice broke through Blackbird’s crowded chit-chatter as if attached to a megaphone. In fact, Peterson did not even use a microphone.

No need. Backed by a three-man band that included Bristol’s dynamite Nathan Sykes on his vintage Recording King guitar, Peterson marveled with his powerful and super-emotive voice. He tackled such hard-to-the-core country terrain as Johnny Paycheck’s “Apartment #9” and Roy Acuff’s “Wabash Cannonball.”

Peterson took Blackbird’s audience to country music school. Textbook country ranged from George Jones’ “Bartender’s Blues” to songs from Jimmie Rodgers and Jim Eanes.

Jerry Garcia and David Grisman’s bluegrass troupe Old & in the Way spearhead this week’s free MP3 downloads. Visit https://acousticdisc.com/weekly-treat/ to find a track from Grisman’s Acoustic Disc label. The song, “That High Lonesome Sound,” hails from the label’s issue of Old & in the Way’s “Live at the Boarding House,” a four-set live show from October 1973.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.