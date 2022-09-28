Speculation begins about who will headline next year's Rhythm & Roots

PF Flyers

Guitarist Ron Worrell leads the most longtime bands on the local scene that many music fans have never seen.

Worrell leads the PF Flyers. Based in Piney Flats, Tennessee. The band of buddies will make a rare appearance at a local venue Friday, Sept. 30. See them at the much-ballyhooed Delta Blues BBQ in Bristol, Tennessee. They’re the building whose paintings along its outside walls include images of blues icons B.B. King, John Lee Hooker, and Robert Johnson.

Worrell’s no Robert Johnson, but he plays a mean Gretsch electric. His past includes friendships with the great Chet Atkins and Duane Eddy. Tall company, indeed. Worrell and band bring cavalcades of music with material that may include The Rolling Stones’ “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” or perhaps Jimi Hendrix’ “Fire.” Maybe they’ll play Atkins’ fluid “Yakety Axe” from the country field. Whatever, Friday offers a rare chance to hear a rare band stretch into welcome refrains.

If You Go

Who: PF Flyers

When: Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

Where: Delta Blues BBQ, 724 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: Free

Info: (423) 573-3382

Web, audio and video: www.reverbnation.com/pfflyerstn

Florencia & The Feeling

Florencia Rusinol leads Johnson City’s Florencia & The Feeling. Missed them at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion earlier this month? No worries. See them in the more intimate Down Home in Johnson City on Saturday, Oct. 1. They share the bill with North Carolina’s Rebekah Todd.

No one sings quite like Florencia Rusinol. She’s a Latin American singer from East Tennessee, one whose voice bounds with abundant jazz and wide flourishes of pop and funk. Accompanied by her band, The Feeling, accentuated feel-good vibes snap, crackle and pop throughout their sweetened repertoire. They’re danceable. They’re hummable. Best of all, Florencia & The Feeling are memorable.

If You Go

Who: Florencia & The Feeling and Rebekah Todd

When: Saturday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m.

Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City

Admission: $20

Info: (423) 929-9822

Web, audio and video: www.florenciarusinol.com

Nikki Lane

A decade on the scene, Nikki Lane makes her first Paramount Bristol appearance Wednesday, Oct. 5. On the road to promote her fourth new album, “Denim & Diamonds,” Lane’s transfixing voice bears strength as battered in considerable sass.

Incorrectly labeled as a country singer, Lane’s periodic flirtations with country music do not label her as such. Particularly since her first album, 2011’s “Walk of Shame,” Lane’s drifted into more pop-and-rock driven terrain. Her latest, which follows 2017’s “Highway Queen,” finds Lane much more firmly ensconced in middle-America rock ‘n’ roll country. Songs including “Born Tough” and “Black Widow” find Lane at her best, rocking out in straight-ahead style.

If You Go

Who: Nikki Lane

When: Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $29.54-$74

Info: (423) 274-8920

Web, audio and video: www.nikkilane.com

Music Notes

Several weeks removed from the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, certain memories rise to the forefront.

Like arriving early to stroll State Street as vendors sat up shop, musicians scrambled to their respective stages, and middling amounts of visitors meandered in search of something. Like Friday’s heat, delivered on sunbeams of light, Saturday’s rain from clouds parted, and Sunday’s warmth of goodbye.

There were Bristol fixtures all weekend. There was Samantha Gray, she of Theater Bristol notoriety, selling refreshments and giving hugs to the occasional passerby on State Street. Bristol lawyer Nell Beiger, arms open wide and a smile to match, offered a hug just outside the Paramount. Moments later Dallas Wayne’s resonant country voice echoed from the stage and into the Paramount’s posh lobby.

Memories include munching on Moon Pies while hot in pursuit of another act on another stage. Back channels offered quickened access to stages quite the walk away. Occasional five and 10-minute respites over cold water and conversation helped dry sweat that soaked shirts and dampened socks.

Then it was back to the music. Always the music. Frequent nods and hellos with such Rhythm & Roots officials as Leah Ross and Sally Bolling helped make the day far more local and real. Thanks also to those who provided a handful of golf cart rides – like the one from First Baptist’s parking lot to the Paramount. And the one who came through with a quick ride from State Street to Cumberland Park made it far easier to see and hear more live music than perhaps would seem possible.

To Dallas Moore, wife Jenna, and little daughter Victory, thank you for the hospitality. And the music, which was easily among the finest heard during this year’s festival. If I had any say-so in the matter, and I do not, I would like to suggest Moore’s return for next year’s festival.

Moore did not simply perform his set, load up and leave. Moore stayed. He and his family walked around town, greeted fans, hugged fans, signed autographs and posed for pictures with fans. And he checked out music, including country guitar slinger Junior Brown. Moore was reminiscent of rocker John Oates when he visited Rhythm & Roots in 2011. Like Moore, Oates performed his set, and then mingled all over town.

Those are the moments that separate Rhythm & Roots from typical festival fare. There’s simply nothing typical about Rhythm & Roots. Like this year’s edition of the Ferris wheel, easily one of the most memorable additions in years.

Now it’s on to next year. Work is already underway, more than one now wonders who will headline next year’s 22nd Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Slated to stage from Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, if the prior 21 installments offer hints of music to come, then one can forecast dazzlement and wonderment. So go the makings of fine memories made.

Rhythm & Roots alum Steve Earle makes this week’s free MP3 downloads hum. Drop a needle on www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/steve-earle/jan-26-2021-the-cutting-room-new-york-ny1. Listen and love as Earle leads three songs. Recorded live at Paste Studio on January 26, 2021, Earle gifts knee bucklers “They Killed John Henry,” a moving “Last Word,” and “Harlem River Blues,” each of which reference his late son Justin Townes Earle.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.