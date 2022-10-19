Southern Cities bring unique style to town Oct. 21

Musicians Luke Brogden and Matt Montgomery, friends for 20 years, formed Southern Cities in 2013 as a band fluid in sound and layered in lyrics.

Unplugged and plied with loads of new songs, hear Brogden and Montgomery of Southern Cities Friday, Oct. 21 at The Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee. Among others, they’ll dip into songs from their latest album, “The Fancy Gap Sessions.” Furthermore, they just may include a song or two from their forthcoming album, next year’s “Appalachian Alien.”

“Our band, Southern Cities, came out with our third full-length album this year,” Luke Brogden said by phone from Kingsport, Tennessee. “It’s kind of our return from COVID. We were able to stay on location for the first time during a recording.”

Southern Cities recorded their latest album during the summer of 2021 in a cabin in Fancy Gap, Virginia. Hence the album’s title, “The Fancy Gap Sessions,” and its somewhat Blue Ridge Mountains-centric theme.

“We were very inspired by the region’s beauty,” Brogden, 38, said. “I think we reinvigorated and rejuvenated. Matt is like the musical director of the band. I do PR and media for the band. We write the songs. Good friendship is at the center. We don’t like a lot of breakup songs. We’re very family oriented.”

Southern Cities’ “The Fancy Gap Sessions,” follows two prior albums, 2016’s “Give in to the Machine” and their 2013 eponymous debut. Stylistically, they tend to blend elements of jazz, funk, folk, psychedelic rock and smidgens of bluegrass and country.

For instance, the band’s psychedelic roots swirls most prominently on the new instrumental, “A Walk in the Woods.”

“We like to experiment and have fun – different effects, different chords, Brogden said. “It’s like you can paint your life in different colors. We have our jazz song, our bluegrass song, but we like to sound like ourselves.”

Lyrically, Southern Cities reference, then shrug life’s worries and issues within the space of the album’s opening track “Worry” and its follow-up, “World’s on Fire.” They are, in some aspects, a topical band. Likewise, their lyrics oftentimes embrace introspection.

“Matt and I are very conceptual,” Brogden said. “Sometimes it feels like we’re in a pressure cooker. It’s like thinking about your place in the cycle of life. The miracle that you’re still alive every day. I have more context for things now.”

By the time their album reaches its third track, “Blue Ridge Parkway,” a sense of letting go and enjoying life takes root. It’s a feel that carries through the reflective “Mr. Sunrise” (“I had some darker days that led to sleepless nights, but now I’m having fun…”) as well as the offbeat “Find Joy,” in which they sing “do the things that make you groove, hold on to your smile.”

“I tell my students, don’t be bored,” Brogden, who teaches high school English and journalism, said. “This present will never happen again.”

Brogden spoke while watching his young daughter play at a playground. One can readily assume that if “Find Joy” was not directed to her and other children, it certainly could have been.

“I want to be positive,” Brogden said. “I want to give her that gift that my parents gave to me.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.

If You Go

Who: Southern Cities

When: Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

Where: The Cascade Draft House, 828 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: Free

Info: 423-573-1185

Web, audio and video: www.southerncitiesband.com