SHORT TAKES | Tommy Prine plays at Wolf Hills Brewing on Jan. 27; Riders in the Sky offer free MP3

Tommy Prine

No one can fill such a gargantuan void as that which was left gaping by the death of John Prine.

However, there’s Prine’s son. Lend an ear and a wide-open mind to Tommy Prine on Friday, Jan. 27 at ever-welcoming Wolf Hills Brewing in Abingdon.

Based in Ludlow, Kentucky, Prine bears papa Prine touches. He’s a finger-picking guitar player. He’s also a storyteller, one whose tales turn corners with rhymes and rhythm attached. When he sings, as on the new original “Turning Stones,” Tommy Prine bears his own imprint. Plaintive as a singer, evocative as a songwriter, he honors his late father by being his own creative self.

If You Go

• Who: Tommy Prine and Jordan Smart

• When: Friday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m.

• Where: Wolf Hills Brewing, 149 Deadmore St. SE, Abingdon

• Admission: $20

• Info: 276-477-1953

• Web, audio and video: www.tommyprine.com

Jim Lauderdale

Open an eye and Jim Lauderdale’s in Australia. Blink. Open again to find Lauderdale in the backyard of the Mountain Empire.

Jim Lauderdale’s like that, an omnipresent presence on stage and record. Sidle up to a seat at Barter Theatre in Abingdon during the month’s final installment of January Jams with Lauderdale on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Country band on hand, Lauderdale brings decades of dynamics. Lyrically, the man who penned the ticker-twanging “King of Broken Hearts” for George Strait, wields a pen like no other. He’s as distinctive as John Steinbeck circa “The Grapes of Wrath.” Vocally, as during his latest album “Game Changer,” no one this side of George Jones bends his voice to such widespread affect.

If You Go

• What: January Jams

• Who: Jim Lauderdale

• When: Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

• Where: Barter Theatre, 127 W. Main St., Abingdon

• Admission: $26-$30

• Info: 276-628-3991

• Web, audio and video: www.jimlauderdalemusic.com

Jason Carter

Kentucky gifted such country and bluegrass icons as Loretta Lynn and Ricky Skaggs to the world. Right along the same country roads as Tom T. Hall and Bill Monroe comes Jason Carter.

Find Carter’s name on Kentucky’s famed Rt. 23, the Country Music Highway. Find it the marquee at the Down Home in Johnson City, dated Sunday, Jan. 29. Fiddle and bow in hand, Carter leads a band of friends to the celebrated stage.

One can also find Carter’s name and exuberant fiddle on records by the Del McCoury Band, with whom he’s been a member for about 30 years. Carter’s won three Grammys and five IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year honors. Additionally, find his fiddling on albums by Charlie Daniels, Dierks Bentley, Vince Gill, and Steve Earle. He’s collaborated with pistol hot Billy Strings, played alongside jam bands including Phish, and left a mark that’s still blazing trails.

If You Go

• Who: Jason Carter & Friends

• When: Sunday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

• Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City

• Admission: $25-$30

• Info: 423-929-9822

• Web, audio and video: www.jasoncarterfiddle.com

Music Notes

Bristol’s Birthplace of Country Music Museum has been nominated to be among USA Today’s 10 Best Music Museums in America.

A reader’s poll, respondents can select from a list of 20 music museums. Selections range from the aforementioned Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Tennessee, to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, to the B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center in Indianola, Mississippi to the Grammy Museum L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

As of early Tuesday morning, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum was ranked ninth of 20.

Participants may vote once per day at www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-music-museum/?mc_cid=a009072fc7&mc_eid=620f277c64. Voting closes on Monday, Feb. 13 at noon Eastern Time. Winning museums will be announced on Friday, Feb. 24.

Tickets are on sale for a number of new and local shows. Two will come to The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia. They include Trampled By Turtles, slated to appear on Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets remain from $50 to $60 per seat.

Dave Simonett leads Trampled by Turtles. Formed in Duluth, Minnesota, the genre-blending band have for 20 years forged innovative inroads into rock ‘n’ roll with acoustic-threaded songs of substance. Even aspects of bluegrass ease into such albums as 2005’s “Blue Sky and the Devil” as well as 2010’s “Palomino.”

Learn more about Trampled by Turtles at https://trampledbyturtles.com.

Three nights later, on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m., The Band of Heathens makes its Cameo Theater debut. Plentiful tickets remain at $24.48 to $34.48.

Founded in Austin, Texas, nearly 20 years ago, The Band of Heathens embody a straightforward rock style. As exhibited on such albums as their forthcoming new “Simple Things,” lead singer Ed Jurdi eschews fads and trends for rock ‘n’ roll substance.

For more on The Band of Heathens, check them out at https://bandofheathens.com.

For more information on those and other shows at The Cameo Theater call 276-296-1234 or visit https://thecameotheater.com.

• Riders in the Sky gallop in from the wild west to corral this week’s free MP3 download. Mosey over to https://acousticdisc.com/product/riders-in-the-sky-silver-jubilee-download/ to find “Sidekick Heaven.” Culled from the longtime Grand Ole Opry member’s album, “Silver Jubilee,” “Sidekick Heaven” celebrates such silver screen cowboy sidekicks as Smiley Burnette.