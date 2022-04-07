Short Takes: The Wood Brothers to headline Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Bristol Bluegrass Spring Fest

Spring’s flowers bring bluegrass gold.

For instance, the seventh annual James Wimmer Bristol Bluegrass Spring Fest. Led by headliner Larry Sparks, the festival stages Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9, off Exit 7 at Delta Bristol by Marriott in Bristol, Virginia. It’s the site of the former Holiday Inn.

Sammy Shelor’s Lonesome River Band leads Friday’s lineup. Bluegrass legend Larry Sparks caps Saturday’s schedule. Staged all day both days, the festival features a mix of veterans including Ralph Stanley II and Sideline with hot newcomers like Kody Norris and North Carolina’s Deeper Shade of Blue.

If You Go: James Wimmer Bristol Bluegrass Spring Fest » What: Seventh Annual James Wimmer Bristol Bluegrass Spring Fest » Who: Larry Sparks (Saturday), The Lonesome River Band (Friday), Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys (Friday), Sideline (Saturday), Po’ Ramblin’ Boys (Saturday), The Kody Norris Show (Friday), Deeper Shade of Blue (Saturday), The Gospel Plowboys (Friday and Saturday) and Colonel Dreydon Gordon (Friday and Saturday) » When: Friday, April 8, at 2 p.m. and Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m. » Where: Delta Bristol by Marriott, 3005 Linden Dr., Bristol, Virginia » Admission: $40-$120 » Info: 276-935-7975 » Web, audio and video: www.larrysparks.com » And: https://mountainheritagemusic.com

Mark Lowry

Humor as well as music and storytelling from life and biblical perspectives emanate from Mark Lowry.

After nearly 20 years as the baritone singer in The Gaither Vocal Band, Lowry struck out as a solo artist. He returns to the Paramount in Bristol, Tennessee, Saturday, April 9. Tickets are on sale and few in numbers of availability.

Lowry took to singing by the age of 11. Perhaps his biggest claim to fame, he co-wrote “Mary Did You Know?” There have been more than 400 recordings of Lowry’s song, from artists as varied as pop’s Pentatonix, R&B’s Mary J. Blige and country’s Dolly Parton.

If You Go: Mark Lowry » Who: Mark Lowry » When: Saturday, April 9, at 7 p.m. » Where: Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol, Tennessee » Admission: $20-$55 » Info: 423-274-8920 » Web, audio and video: https://marklowry.com

Farm and Fun Time

Dale Ann Bradley sings so angelically, one wonders where she hides her wings.

Taken flight, Bradley lands inside Bristol’s Birthplace of Country Music Museum on Thursday, April 14. She will headline Farm and Fun Time. A stellar lineup, the evening’s offerings include Thomm Jutz and Tammy Rogers, as well as Johnson City’s Bill and the Belles.

Farm and Fun Time paces quickly. House band Bill and the Belles, with event host Kris Truelsen singing lead, open the show. Interspersed with live commercial jingles and a local farm report, sets of music generally stretch to about 30 minutes each. Recall Tammy Rogers. She’s a Grammy-winning co-founder of bluegrass’s Steeldrivers. As for Bradley, she’s a musical adventurist who’s apt to dip into catalogs of rock’s Fleetwood Mac and bluegrass’s Bill Monroe.

If You Go: Farm and Fun Time » What: Farm and Fun Time » Who: Dale Ann Bradley, Tammy Rogers & Thomm Jutz, and Bill and the Belles » When: Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m. » Where: Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 101 Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia » Admission: $35 » Info: 423-573-1927 » Web, audio and video: www.birthplaceofcountrymusic.org

Music Notes

Brothers Oliver and Chris Wood stood backstage in Abingdon. Oliver held his guitar, Chris the upright bass. Nearly summer, the air was mild on that early June evening in 2014.

“We’re excited,” said Oliver Wood. “First time here. Looks like a good crowd.”

The Wood Brothers hope for an outstanding crowd when they appear during September’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in downtown Bristol.

During their third wave of lineup announcements last Thursday, Rhythm & Roots revealed The Wood Brothers as among the festival’s leading acts. They’ll have eight studio albums, including their latest, 2020’s “Kingdom in My Mind,” from which to sample.

Their album from 2013, the Buddy Miller-produced “The Muse,” was their fifth. On that album and others, The Wood Brothers’ sound is rife in nuance and complexity, shadowy blues that jibes with avant-garde jazz. They sound like an offspring of a Pablo Picasso painting intertwined with a William Faulkner novel — even though they’re neither French nor Southern.

“Early on, I kind of had this fantasy, an image in my head, of Charles Mingus starting a band with Robert Johnson,” said Chris Wood. “That was my inspiration of how we could combine our backgrounds in what we share.”

They’ll join newly announced artists of note including Grammy winner Fantastic Negrito, Ohio’s Arlo McKinley and Kentucky’s Ian Noe. Another round of announcements of performers will come later this month.

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion will stage from Friday, Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 11. For tickets and more information, visit https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival or call 423-573-1927.

Colorado’s Wood Brothers lead this week’s free MP3 downloads. For a trio of tracks, amble over to www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/the-wood-brothers/jan-23-2020-paste-studio-nyc-new-york-ny. Recorded live in 2020 at Paste Studio in New York City, they offer such contemplative tunes as “Cry Over Nothing” and “Think About My Death.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.