Short Takes: Special releases abound for music lovers on Record Store Day, April 23

Don Felder

Rock devotees know the lines, “On a dark desert highway, cool wind in my hair.”

“Hotel California,” anyone? Longtime Eagles guitarist Don Felder, whose guitar and harmony vocals are on the unmitigated rock classic, visits the Paramount in Bristol, Tennessee on Friday, April 22. Excellent tickets remain.

Felder helped make rock ’n’ roll history. A member of the Eagles for 27 years, he earned induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for having played lead guitar on such songs as “Already Gone,” “One of These Nights” and the aforementioned “Hotel California.” Felder, who left the Eagles in 2001, has toured or recorded with a wide range of rock giants from Peter Frampton to Alice Cooper. His latest solo album, “American Rock ’N’ Roll,” came in 2019.

If You Go: Don Felder » Who: Don Felder » When: Friday, April 22, at 8 p.m. » Where: Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: $41-$85 » Info: 423-274-8920 » Web, audio and video: www.donfelder.com

Jazz Appreciation Month Concert

Music layered like paint on a master’s canvas, contours of jazz encompass far more than one might imagine at first blush.

Curious? Then embrace the Jazz Appreciation Month Concert on Saturday, April 23, at Bonnie Kate Theater in Elizabethton. Three bands, each of whom embody particular periods of jazz history, offer considerably diverse styles within the genre.

Mal Cooper’s Acoustic Swing Trio opens. Featuring Cooper on the plectrum banjo, they embrace jazz from the 1920s forward. Tom Peterson’s Peterson Perkins Quintet follows with original compositions written with such 1960s jazz fusion cool-breeze dudes as Miles Davis in mind. Eddie Dalton’s whopping 17-piece Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra caps the night with a deep dive into the jump-and-jive big bands of the 1940s.

If You Go: Jazz Appreciation Month Concert » What: Jazz Appreciation Month Concert » Who: The Mal Cooper Acoustic Swing Trio, The Peterson Perkins Quintet and The Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra » When: Saturday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m. » Where: Bonnie Kate Theater, 115 S. Sycamore St., Elizabethton » Admission: $10 » Info: 423-895-1762 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/bonniekatetheater/

Melissa Etheridge

Rock maven Melissa Etheridge plays guitar as if she were born with six strings attached to her 10 fingers.

Cool as Bonnie Raitt’s slide, Etheridge sidles to Johnson City’s ETSU Martin Center for the Arts on Wednesday, April 27. It’s her One Way Out Tour, which heralds last year’s release.

A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, Etheridge remained active during the pandemic. From her home, she performed via livestream nearly every day. While cooped up at home, she happened upon decades of unreleased songs and demos. So she recorded new versions and issued them as her latest album, a lyrically revelatory “One Way Out.”

If You Go: Melissa Etheridge » Who: Melissa Etheridge » When: Wednesday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m. » Where: ETSU Martin Center for the Arts, 1328 W. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City » Admission: $49.50-$179 » Info: 423-439-8587 » Web, audio and video: https://melissaetheridge.com

Music Notes

Record Store Day dawns anew on Saturday, April 23. As in previous years, Record Store Day serves and encompasses independent record stores nationwide. Staged each April and, to a lesser degree, each June and on Black Friday, Record Store Day gets participation from most of the world’s major bands and music acts, as well as record labels large and small.

Locally, Bristol’s Ceremonial Sounds and Cheap Thrills Records, which opened last week on State Street, will participate in Record Store Day. As you read this, workers at each location are unpacking boxes of releases.

Record buyers adore Record Store Day. In keeping with the special nature of the day, which celebrates a common love of vinyl records, artists and record labels issue LPs and 45s as limited releases. Pop superstar Taylor Swift, this year’s Record Story Day ambassador, will have a limited 7-inch 45 of “the lakes” for the day.

Swift numbers among hundreds of limited releases issued specifically for Record Store Day. Highlights include Black Pumas’ collection of six 7-inch singles in box-set form, which is limited to 4,500 copies nationwide. Steve Earle fans, look for a peek into his upcoming album of Jerry Jeff Walker songs with a two-song 7-inch on clear vinyl with “Up Against the Wall Redneck Mother” and “Night Rider’s Lament.” It’s limited to 2,500 copies.

Furthermore, releases range from hip-hop’s Lil Wayne to pop’s Madonna, country’s Willie Nelson, rock’s Blondie, metal’s Motorhead, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and folk’s Joni Mitchell.

Some, including a double-cassette issue of Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards’ “Talk Is Cheap: Live at The Hollywood Palladium,” will be difficult to find. Richards’ cassettes reissue is limited to just 650 copies nationwide. Yeah, good luck on finding that one.

For a complete list of releases and participating stores, reference https://recordstoreday.com.

Cleveland’s The Lighthouse and the Whaler beam in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Seek www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/thelighthouseandthewhaler/brothers-sampler to find five adventurously transcendent songs, including a plaintive “In the Open,” from the indie rock band.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.