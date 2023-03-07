Farm and Fun Time with Sam Bush

Pyromaniac notes flame regularly from the white-hot strings of Sam Bush’s mandolin and fiddle.

Bush leads the lineup for Farm and Fun Time’s return to Paramount Bristol. Attend the good-natured riot on Thursday, March 16. Bristol’s Annabelle’s Curse and Johnson City’s Bill and the Belle’s open Farm and Fun Time, which doubles as a live radio show broadcast on Radio Bristol.

Bush co-founded progressive bluegrass pioneers New Grass Revival. He was well established as a boundaries-obliterating whiz kid musician. Bush established pathways of music for himself that wound elements of jazz improvisation with bluegrass acumen and reggae rhythms within blitzing streams of rock ’n’ roll freedom. Bush became and remains quite the dynamo.

If You Go

• What: Farm and Fun Time Show

• Who: Sam Bush, Annabelle’s Curse, and Bill and the Belles

• When: Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

• Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

• Admission: $47-$93

• Info: 423-274-8920

• Web, audio and video: www.sambush.com

BoDeans

From Wisconsin’s indelible world of beer, cheese, and the Green Bay Packers come 40-year rockers BoDeans.

Heartland rockers whose hooks-laden beat bleeds pure American rock ’n’ roll, BoDeans makes its Bristol debut at The Cameo Theater on Friday, March 10. Superb tickets remain. Led by co-founder Kurt Neumann, look for BoDeans to liberally sample from their steady-beating career.

BoDeans enjoyed hits straight out of the chute. Introduced to America with its debut album, “Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams” in 1986, BoDeans quickly became college and alternative rock favorites. Laden with infectious grooves in tracks from “She’s a Runaway” to “Fadeaway” and “Still the Night,” BoDeans laid foundations of style that continues through last year’s album, “4 the Last Time.”

If You Go

• Who: BoDeans

• When: Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m.

• Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va.

• Admission: $36-$52.50

• Info: 276-296-1234

• Web, audio and video: https://bodeans.com

Free Fallin’

Tom Petty never performed in Bristol. However, songs that made Petty a legend in the ranks of rock ’n’ roll history, will make their rounds this week.

Paramount Bristol welcomes Free Fallin’: The Tom Petty Concert Experience back to its storied locale on the Tennessee side of State Street on Saturday, March 11. Plentiful tickets remain.

Petty’s signature sound helped provide backbone to America’s rock ‘n’ roll scene during the late 1970s and ‘80s. Disco danced, but Petty rocked. Free Fallin’ step into Petty’s sizable footprints to perform the jangly rocker’s lifetime of songs including 1977’s “Breakdown” and 1989’s “Free Fallin’” as best they can. Obviously, they’re not Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers. For those who never saw Petty and band, perhaps Free Fallin’ will suffice in their absence.

If You Go

• Who: Free Fallin: The Tom Petty Concert Experience

• When: Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.

• Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

• Admission: $25.04-$58.50

• Info: 423-274-8920

• Web, audio and video: www.freefallin.us

Music Notes

When the skies grow dark and the lights go up, downtown Bristol thrives. Particularly on weekend nights, music spreads along State Street from the speakers placed along the sidewalks to the venues along the routeway.

Last Saturday night was no exception. A trio of local musicians prepared to infuse their talents into Moose in the Round at Machiavelli’s on 5th Street. But first, around the corner and a few strides along State Street, “The Diary of Anne Frank” unfurled in memorable fashion to its second sell-out audience of the weekend. Across the street, Gene Simmons’ peered from a window of Cheap Thrills Records, seemingly amped to step on stage as rock’s god of thunder.

A block away, strains of The Beatles’ “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “A Hard Day’s Night” emanated from the gorgeous Cameo Theater. They reminded a near-capacity crowd that The Beatles’ music just may possess as much if not more power than during the 1960s.

Then meanwhile at Machiavelli’s, Bristol’s Moose Roberts proclaimed it was time for the music to play. Long and bushy of beard, Roberts’ boundless voice recalled his The Fury … Heat! days with an exuberant “Sidewalk Cities.”

Roberts anchored one end of the stage. Abingdon’s Logan Fritz, the other. Prodigious Scotty Melton balanced the middle. Roberts ranged through a catalog that bulges to the tunes of nearly 50 albums. Melton peeled back the skin on wounds past and perhaps present, too. Fritz, young enough to be Roberts and Melton’s son, proved no slouch whatever in terms of revelatory songs.

Melton displayed his John Prine roots with “I Ain’t Up to Feeling Down Today.” Fritz pulled the tab on a new song, “So it Seems.” Roberts echoed rock ’n’ roll gospel with the call and response “Wade in the Water.”

Boxers in the ring, Fritz floated, Melton stung, and Roberts hammered. Haymakers all, each offered varying approaches in the process of delivering knockout punches to an expectant audience. They sang of lonely streets and lonelier times, heartaches delivered and heartbreaks received.

Fritz’ “Rude Awakening” opened lanes for Roberts’ harrowing “The Tomb is Empty” and Melton’s lovelorn “I Don’t Want to be a Romeo.” Like preachers in the pulpit, they rendered two hours of have mercies.

David Grisman Quintet mesmerize during this week’s free MP3 download. Culled from their Acoustic Disc album, “Live at Jazz Alley,” embrace the spirited track “Janice” at https://acousticdisc.com/product/david-grisman-quintet-live-at-jazz-alley-download. Ripe in musical calisthenics, Grisman’s mandolin jump-starts the song’s exercise in instrumental prowess that canvasses jazz wildness and touches of bluegrass wonder.