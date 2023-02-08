Mark Twain’s “The Diaries of Adam & Eve”

Into the lushly rich Garden of Eden travels Theatre Bristol. With Mark Twain’s extraordinarily clever “The Diaries of Adam & Eve,” which runs at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace from Thursday, Feb. 9, through Tuesday, Feb. 14, the long-beloved community theater company straddles significant bites of comedy and drama. Chris McVey directs.

“It’s one of the shows this year that you don’t want to miss,” said McVey, whose Theatre Bristol experience extends into the 1980s.

“The Diaries of Adam & Eve” stars Mary Ellis Rice as Eve and James Francis as Adam.

“She has a lovely spirit. She channels Eve from beginning to end,” McVey said of Rice. “James channels Adam.” Read more on the show in Music Notes.

If You Go

What: Theatre Bristol presents Mark Twain’s “The Diaries of Adam & Eve”

When: Thursday, Feb. 9-Tuesday, Feb. 14

Where: Theatre Bristol ARTspace, 506 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $10-$12

Info: 423-212-3625

The Honey Badgers

Russell County, Virginia, birthed Castlewood’s 49 Winchester. Well, music-making Tommy Shrader lives in Russell County, too.

Shrader leads The Honey Badgers. A five-man bluegrass band, The Honey Badgers park their hides and hearts for music at Stateline Bar & Grille in downtown Bristol, Tennessee, on Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11.

Fiery hot, these Honey Badgers. In addition to Shrader their lineup consists of three-time Grammy nominee Shawn Lane, former member of Doyle Lawson’s Quicksilver Eli Johnston, founding member of The Linville Ridge Band Aaron Ramsey, and bluegrass adventurer Colby Laney, whose past includes picking with such luminaries as Mountain Heart and Alecia Nugent.

If You Go

Who: The Honey Badgers

When: Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.

Where: Stateline Bar & Grille, 644 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: Free

Info: 423-652-0792

Gene Watson

Elvis Presley still rocked and Bill Monroe was still blue back when Gene Watson first made a national name for himself in the country music arena.

Watson’s voice in the ears, like that of a Van Gogh on the wall, bespeaks a masterpiece. Hear Watson ply his art on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Jettie Baker Center in Clintwood, Virginia.

To the steamy tune of “Love in the Hot Afternoon,” Watson walloped country fans with a voice unbridled. He’s occupied country’s highest echelons of excellence. “Farewell Party” embraced drama realism. Likewise, 1979’s timeless “Should I Come Home (Or Should I Go Crazy).” Decades passed witnessed neither vocal diminishment nor waning desire from Watson. Instead, he sings as if hungry, still quite possessed with country greatness he so long ago attained.

If You Go

Who: Gene Watson

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Where: Jettie Baker Center, 348 Clintwood Main St., Clintwood, Va.

Admission: $40-$48

Info: 276-345-2653 or 276-219-3474

Web, audio and video: https://genewatsonmusic.com

Music Notes

There’s a rhythmic and downright musical cadence to Theatre Bristol’s presentation of Mark Twain’s “The Diaries of Adam & Eve.” Religious, not really. Funny, quite cleverly. Poignantly sad, surprisingly so.

Humor permeates the dialogue shared between Rice as Eve and Francis as Adam much like the crunch from the bite of an apple. They are simply delightful and pinpointedly engaging.

“Saturday,” says Eve as the play begins in the bucolic Garden of Eden, “I’m about a day old now. I feel like an experiment.”

Straightaway, Adam and Eve discover each other. They are not sure as to what to make of their discovery, but they are intrigued, particularly Eve, and mystified, especially Adam.

“I wish this new creature would not talk,” Adam says.

He, Eve postulates, “looks like a reptile. It tapers like a carrot.”

Thoroughly engaging and quickly paced, “The Diaries of Adam & Eve” embraces the innocence of Adam and Eve. Twain’s humor places them in the Garden of Eden, which features a waterfall they name, Niagara Falls. When Eve bites from the forbidden fruit, they are exiled from Eden and sent to…Tonawanda. That’s a suburb of Buffalo. So goes the humor of Mark Twain.

“It’s funny,” McVey said. “But then it’s not. It will make you laugh. And it will pull at your heartstrings.”

A musical wizard this way comes in the form of Sam Bush. Master of the mandolin, the former New Grass Revival pioneer and visionary helms Farm and Fun Time at Paramount Bristol on Thursday, March 16.

Bush, who has dazzled widespread audiences from those cobbled during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion to enclaves of fans around the world, defies simple genre classification. Sometimes he’s bluegrass, progressive and otherwise. Sometimes he rocks, as when he dons an electric mandolin for a traipse through the Rolling Stones’ catalog.

Whatever he does during Farm and Fun Time, plentiful tickets remain for his return to Bristol. They begin at $47, culminate at $93, and are worth every penny. For more information call 423-274-8920 of 423-573-1927. Visit the Paramount box office on site at 518 State Street and online via https://paramountbristol.org.

Feast away, music fans! This week’s free MP3 download comes served as if on a pizza platter by Jerry Garcia, David Grisman, and Tony Rice. Go to https://acousticdisc.com/product/jerry-garcia-david-grisman-tony-rice-the-pizza-tapes-extra-large-edition-download/ to find “Little Sadie.” Piping hot music from Mr. Grateful Dead Jerry Garcia, his mandolin-wielding pal David Grisman, and guitar impresario Tony Rice.