Short Takes: Lonesome River Band, Anthony Wayne Vibe, Shooter Band

They braved sheets of rain and blankets of cool air to hear headliner Morgan Wallen. But it wasn’t until nearly 10 before he started his show.

“We’ve been standing here since 1:30 this afternoon,” said Nicole Clatterbuck, a fan on the front row, who traveled from Front Royal, Virginia. “Haven’t even been to the bathroom.”

Ernest opened at 5 p.m. sharp. Eight songs he’s written charted in 2020 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, among them Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown.” He also penned Chris Lane’s “Big, Big Plans” and Sam Hunt’s “Breaking Up Was Easy in the ’90s.”

Polite response greeted Ernest in Bristol during his 25-minute set. Likewise for Tennessean Larry Fleet, whose set included his debut single, “Where I Find God,” which peaked at No. 43 on Billboard in August.

Again, Saturday was a Morgan Wallen audience. Hats on people’s heads bore his MW initials. T-shirts under raincoats and parkas bore Wallen’s face, mullet and backwards cap.

After Jon Langston and Granger Smith whetted appetites, Wallen delivered the night’s entrée. If his music were a meal, cold beer served with red meat would have been on the menu.