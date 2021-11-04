Short Takes: Lonesome River Band, Anthony Wayne Vibe, Shooter Band

Lonesome River Band
Roots in music thread way back through Sammy Shelor’s family tree.
The leader of Lonesome River Band since 2000, Shelor and band will headline Song of the Mountains on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion. His family recorded during the 1927 Bristol Sessions. Furthermore, string band legend Charlie Poole taught Shelor’s maternal grandfather, Cruise Howell, to play banjo.
“I learned to play banjo from my grandfather,” said Shelor, a member of Lonesome River Band since 1990. “So I’m directly connected to Charlie Poole, who recorded before the Bristol Sessions. [With Lonesome River Band] I want to take things from my roots and put a new thing on them.”
Anthony Wayne Vibe
Anthony Wayne could make violent gangsta rap sound uplifting.
Songs hewn in unorthodoxy, Anthony Wayne Vibe catapults its positive vibes to The Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Wayne, a left-handed guitarist with a whiplash style of playing, writes lyrics of meaning amid memorable music.
Wayne’s vibe belongs firmly in the realm of jam band rock music. Somewhere between Widespread Panic melodicism and Phish experimentalism resides Wayne and band. Sedate songs aren’t their thing. They dig soundscapes that venture far, swirl around in the mist and return to the fore in what amounts to an aural journey. They’re quite a trip, these Vibe guys.
Shooter Band
Marty Stuart or Steve Earle simply cannot be in the area every weekend.
But bands like the Shooter Band can. Sidle up to the longtime band when they appear at the spacious Outdoorsmen on Highway 11W in Blountville on Saturday, Nov. 6. Arrive by 6 p.m. for free dance lessons.
Like the late George Goode and his Bristol-based band, Southern 76, Frank and Wes Perry’s Shooter rates as stalwarts on the local scene. They keep the home country fires simmering for when nationals such as Marty Stuart come to town. Yep, they play covers, though not exclusively. Check out Frank Perry’s moving “Two Angels in the Alley.” Check out their shows. Shooter’s more than just some band that lives around the corner.
Music Notes
Tour buses idled through the day and into rainy Saturday night on the apron between turns one and two of Bristol Motor Speedway. Yellow tape and security guards kept the too-curious from among 30,000 people on hand from venturing too close.
Those 30,000 people comprised the sold-out audience gathered at Bristol Motor Speedway to experience Country Thunder. Not one four-wheeled monster burned out along the speedway’s straightaways, but there certainly were more beer-toting customers weaving their way through the crowd.
They braved sheets of rain and blankets of cool air to hear headliner Morgan Wallen. But it wasn’t until nearly 10 before he started his show.
“We’ve been standing here since 1:30 this afternoon,” said Nicole Clatterbuck, a fan on the front row, who traveled from Front Royal, Virginia. “Haven’t even been to the bathroom.”
Ernest opened at 5 p.m. sharp. Eight songs he’s written charted in 2020 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, among them Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown.” He also penned Chris Lane’s “Big, Big Plans” and Sam Hunt’s “Breaking Up Was Easy in the ’90s.”
Polite response greeted Ernest in Bristol during his 25-minute set. Likewise for Tennessean Larry Fleet, whose set included his debut single, “Where I Find God,” which peaked at No. 43 on Billboard in August.
Again, Saturday was a Morgan Wallen audience. Hats on people’s heads bore his MW initials. T-shirts under raincoats and parkas bore Wallen’s face, mullet and backwards cap.
After Jon Langston and Granger Smith whetted appetites, Wallen delivered the night’s entrée. If his music were a meal, cold beer served with red meat would have been on the menu.
Wallen’s 90-minute set encompassed themes of pickup trucks, beer and easy women. Despite a few exceptions, including a set-opening “Sand in My Boots” and “More Than My Hometown,” the vast bulk of Wallen’s performance accentuated the low common denominators that make dance-ready country hits, though Wallen’s music also dips into rock and rap by turns.
More hip-hop than country, beats boomed amid arena rock guitar riffs throughout Wallen’s lineup of rump-shakers. “Somethin’ Country,” which includes a rapid-fire rap, bears little resemblance to what made Music City famous.
That’s not to say Wallen cannot summon poignancy. His moving take on a slide guitar-laced cover of Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up” stood out among the night’s highlights. By show’s end, Wallen announced that he’s returning to Bristol next year.
Indeed, tickets are on sale now at www.countrythunder.com for Country Thunder and Wallen’s return to Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
The Grateful Dead helm this week’s free MP3 downloads. Visit www.dead.not/30daysofdead. Every day for the entire month of November, the Dead offer a daily free MP3 download selected from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band’s extensive stash of live shows.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.