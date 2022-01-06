Short Takes: 'Kingfish' Ingram, Russell Moore and Jason Isbell plan shows in region this week

Music Notes

Lights dazzled and bands enthralled multiple crowds of celebratory people throughout downtown Bristol on New Year’s Eve.

Asheville’s Hearts Gone South provided country music for an avid audience at the Patton-Crosswhite VFW on Gate City Highway in Bristol, Virginia. Homemade food was served. Folks imbibed cold beer to frigid Diet Coke. Party favors adorned each table within the festive venue.

Best of all, lead singer Tricia Tripp belted about three hours of twangy country music. Microphone in hand, she leaned back to sing such originals as “Nothing Left to Burn” and spread wide a path of country authenticity.

Augmented by Bristol’s JP Parsons on his string-bending guitar, Hearts Gone South provided a vibrant mix of originals and covers. From their first album, 2018’s “Little Things,” came “Jukebox.” Short of a pocketful of quarters, the song echoed quintessential honky-tonk country.

Three-chord country rhythms courtesy Karl Zerfas’ thumping upright bass and Bristol drummer Scott Thomas’ pinpoint beats drove the night’s show. Among the show’s highlights, a Tripp and Parsons duet on “Nothing Left to Burn” sparkled like rhinestones on a neon night.