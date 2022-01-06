Short Takes: 'Kingfish' Ingram, Russell Moore and Jason Isbell plan shows in region this week

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram
Christone Ingram turns 23 in 13 days. Born from the womb of the Delta — Clarksdale, Mississippi — Ingram came out of the cradle kicking.
Guitar in hand, blues in mind — call him Kingfish. The blues prodigy makes his Bristol debut on Thursday, Jan. 13, at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia. An incendiary guitarist, Kingfish was onstage by the time he was in seventh grade.
Kingfish made international ripples with a style that blends B.B. King blues, Jimi Hendrix’s fire and Prince’s riveting touch. His debut album, “Kingfish,” earned him a Grammy nomination. By then he had earned the respect of and toured with blues legend Buddy Guy. Now on the road with his latest album, “662,” the Fender Strat-sizzling blues-rock man sails into the new year as a star on a distinct rise.
Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out
Last year marked 30 years of IIIrd Tyme Out. One of bluegrass’s most widely honored bands of the 1990s maintains rigorous standards of vocal and musical prowess.
Long led by its namesake, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out mark 31 years on Friday, Jan. 7, at Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville, Tennessee. Moore, a six-time IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year winner, helms a bluegrass band whose boundaries stretch wide as Texas.
“We wanted to go into some different areas, and not just with quartet gospel music, like with ‘Erase the Miles,’” said Moore.
They’ve since covered Ernest Tubb’s country nugget “Thanks a Lot” and The Platters’ old-school rhythm and blues number “Only You (And You Alone).” Now that’s quite a stretch for a band of bluegrass vets.
“It’s good music,” Moore said.
Jason Isbell
Meet Jason Isbell, and he’s soft-spoken. Hear Isbell’s songs, and for many, he’s the voice of a generation.
Isbell was to have headlined the 20th Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in September. Citing COVID protocols, he pulled out. For those who missed him then, two opportunities — on Saturday, Jan. 8, and Sunday, Jan. 9, emerge. He and his band, the 400 Unit, headline the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville. His appeal, that of the everyman, made Isbell a superstar in the Americana field.
A native Alabaman, Isbell launched solo after years in postmodern Southern rock band The Drive-By Truckers. He nabbed Grammys for such albums as 2017’s “The Nashville Sound.” His songs, odes of the human condition, found receptive audiences among America’s blue-collar and academic crowds.
“I write songs for them,” said Isbell. “I think that’s why people root for me. When you’re honest about it, people think you’re the same as they are, and I am.”
Music Notes
Lights dazzled and bands enthralled multiple crowds of celebratory people throughout downtown Bristol on New Year’s Eve.
Asheville’s Hearts Gone South provided country music for an avid audience at the Patton-Crosswhite VFW on Gate City Highway in Bristol, Virginia. Homemade food was served. Folks imbibed cold beer to frigid Diet Coke. Party favors adorned each table within the festive venue.
Best of all, lead singer Tricia Tripp belted about three hours of twangy country music. Microphone in hand, she leaned back to sing such originals as “Nothing Left to Burn” and spread wide a path of country authenticity.
Augmented by Bristol’s JP Parsons on his string-bending guitar, Hearts Gone South provided a vibrant mix of originals and covers. From their first album, 2018’s “Little Things,” came “Jukebox.” Short of a pocketful of quarters, the song echoed quintessential honky-tonk country.
Three-chord country rhythms courtesy Karl Zerfas’ thumping upright bass and Bristol drummer Scott Thomas’ pinpoint beats drove the night’s show. Among the show’s highlights, a Tripp and Parsons duet on “Nothing Left to Burn” sparkled like rhinestones on a neon night.
Infrequent covers provided ample spice to Hearts Gone South’s New Year’s Eve foray. For instance, their turn on Floyd Tillman’s “Drivin’ Nails in My Coffin” brought visions of jukeboxes tilted and boot heels clicking on the dance floor.
Then midnight struck, and the ball dropped in New York City. In the music city of Bristol, the band paused, applauded the new year and played well into the stars-sparkling night. Now that’s a fine way to herald the new year in the Birthplace of Country Music.
Step onstage with Metallica during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Find an entire Metallica live concert to download at https://www.livemetallica.com//live-music/0,507/Metallica-mp3-flac-download-2-9-2015-Pier-48-San-Francisco-CA.html. Staged on Feb. 9, 2015, Metallica’s hometown show includes such band classics as a pulverizing “Master of Puppets,” the thunderous “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and speedy “Battery.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.